Kolkata Metro makes provisions ahead of TMC Martyr’s Day rally: Additional ticket counters, tight security for smooth operations – Details here

Good news for metro commuters! Kolkata Metro has decided to open additional ticket counters at stations to manage the rush in the wake of a political rally being organised at Esplanade today. In view of this, there is a possibility of huge rush in the rapid transit system of the city.

In addition, the Metro Railway has also taken various steps for smooth operations of train services. These are as follows:

Strengthening security arrangements

As there is a shortage of buses on roads and to avoid the traffic jam, the common people and office goers are likely to opt for Metro services to reach the destination. Thus, the metro stations including trains are likely to get overcrowded.

For this, the metro railway authorities have instructed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to remain vigilant. The move aims at ensuring the safety of passengers and tackle any untoward incident in the Metro premises. The RPF will also be deployed in plain cloth at different stations to nab any offender.

Security tightened at stations

The Metro Railway has strengthened its arrangements across 13 stations. These are – Dakshineswar, Dumdum, Shyambazar, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Chandni Chowk, Esplanade, Park Street, Maidan, Rabindra Sadan, Jatin Das Park, Kalighat, Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Kavi Subhash stations of North-South Corridor and Salt Lake Sector V, Karunamoyee and Central Park stations of East-West Metro Corridor.

Deployment of additional staff

Around 120 metro employees including officers and staff have been deployed in above mentioned stations to ensure smooth flow of passengers without any hindrance.

Deployment of Quick Response Teams

The Quick Response Teams (QRT) have been deployed at different stations and in trains to tackle any emergency situation. The authorities will conduct random anti – sabotage checks with the help of sniffer dogs and security gadgets.