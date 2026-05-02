The Kolkata Metro Railway is set for a major capacity upgrade with the sanctioning of works worth Rs 671.72 crore for strengthening the North–South Corridor, according to an official statement issued on Saturday. The project is aimed at improving power infrastructure and supporting higher train frequency on the busy Blue Line.

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The upgrade plan includes the installation of seven new traction substations, with an estimated cost of Rs 291.06 crore, to enhance power distribution across the corridor. The initiative also focuses on strengthening and modernising auxiliary and traction substation systems along the stretch from Esplanade to Kavi Subhash (New Garia).

Power system upgrade to support higher frequency operations

A significant part of the project involves augmenting the power supply at elevated sections from Netaji Metro Station to Kavi Subhash Metro Station. This includes upgrading the existing 11 KV system to a 33 KV system, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 380.66 crore.

Officials noted that the upgrade is essential to meet rising passenger demand and to support more frequent train operations on the corridor.

Old system reaching capacity limits

The statement highlighted that the Metro Railway Kolkata system, originally developed in the 1980s, was designed to handle train services at intervals of around five minutes. However, increasing passenger load has pushed the system beyond its intended capacity.

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It also pointed out that several existing substations and equipment units are now operating at their limits and face maintenance issues due to the unavailability of spare parts.

The approved modernization project is expected to ensure a more reliable power supply, enable higher train frequency, and significantly improve overall passenger experience on the North–South Corridor.