Kolkata Metro Railway will operate special services across five corridors from October 15 to 21 to manage the expected increase in passenger traffic during Durga Puja. The Blue and Green lines will run overnight services from October 17 to 20, allowing pandal-hoppers and other passengers to travel until the early hours of the following day.

The special timetable will cover the Blue, Green, Yellow, Purple and Orange lines, according to a Metro Railway press release issued on Thursday. Services will vary across the corridors depending on the day of the festival, with changes to operating hours, train frequency and the number of trips.

Kolkata Metro Blue Line: Overnight services from October 17

On October 15 and 16, corresponding to Maha Panchami and Maha Sasthi, the Blue Line will run 284 services, with 142 trains in each direction, between 6 am and 11 pm. During peak hours, trains will operate at six-minute intervals.

The first trains will depart at 6 am from Shahid Khudiram towards Dakshineswar and from Dakshineswar towards Shahid Khudiram. The last services will leave Dakshineswar for Shahid Khudiram at 10:48 pm and Shahid Khudiram for Dakshineswar at 10:50 pm. Additional trains will operate from Dakshineswar to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and from Shahid Khudiram to Dum Dum at 11 pm.

From October 17 to 20, covering Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami, the Blue Line will run 248 services daily, with 124 in each direction, between 1 pm and 4 am the next day. Peak-hour frequency will remain six minutes.

The first services will depart at 1 pm from Shahid Khudiram, Gitanjali (Naktala) and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) towards Dakshineswar. Trains will also begin services from Dakshineswar, Dum Dum and Shyambazar towards Shahid Khudiram.

The last train from Dakshineswar to Shahid Khudiram will leave at 3:46 am, followed by the Shahid Khudiram-Dakshineswar service at 3:48 am. Additional trains will depart from Shahid Khudiram for Dum Dum and from Dakshineswar for Mahanayak Uttam Kumar at 4 am.

On Dashami, October 21, the Blue Line will operate 140 services, with 70 in each direction, between 1 pm and 10:30 pm. Trains will run every eight minutes during peak hours. The first services from Shahid Khudiram and Dum Dum will depart at 1 pm, while trains from Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Dakshineswar will start at 1:05 pm. The last regular services will leave Dakshineswar and Shahid Khudiram at 10:20 pm, followed by additional trains to Dum Dum and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar at 10:30 pm.

Green, Yellow, Purple and Orange line schedules

The Green Line will operate 240 services on October 15 and 16 between Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V, with 120 trains in each direction from 6 am to 11 pm. Trains will run at six-minute intervals during peak hours. The first service will leave Howrah Maidan at 6 am and Salt Lake Sector V at 6:09 am, while the last trains in both directions will depart at 11 pm.

From October 17 to 20, the Green Line will run 192 services daily, comprising 97 in one direction and 95 in the other, between 1:30 pm and 3:59 am the following day. Peak-hour frequency will be eight minutes. The first trains will depart Howrah Maidan at 1:30 pm and Salt Lake Sector V at 1:34 pm. The last services will leave Howrah Maidan for Salt Lake Sector V at 3:52 am and Salt Lake Sector V for Howrah Maidan at 3:59 am.

On Dashami, October 21, the Green Line will operate 74 services, with 37 in each direction, between 1:30 pm and 10:30 pm. Trains will run at 15-minute intervals. The first services will leave Howrah Maidan at 1:30 pm and Salt Lake Sector V at 1:32 pm, while the final trains will depart from both terminals at 10:30 pm.

The Yellow Line will run 120 services daily, with 60 in each direction, on October 15 and 16 between 7:18 am and 9:20 pm. Trains will operate at 12-minute intervals during peak hours. Five direct services will also be available from Jai Hind Bimanbandar to Shahid Khudiram.

From October 17 to 20, the Yellow Line will operate 72 services daily, with 36 in each direction, between 3 pm and 10:53 pm. On Dashami, 62 services, with 31 in each direction, will run between 3 pm and 9:38 pm. Peak-hour frequency will remain 12 minutes on both schedules.

The Purple Line will run 84 services daily, with 42 in each direction, on October 15 and 16 between 6:40 am and 9:26 pm. The first train will leave Joka for Majerhat at 6:40 am, while the first service from Majerhat to Joka will depart at 7:03 am. Trains will run at 21-minute intervals during peak hours.

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From October 17 to 21, the Purple Line will operate 38 services daily, with 19 in each direction, between 3 pm and 10:55 pm. The interval between trains will be 25 minutes.

The Orange Line will run 62 services daily, with 31 in each direction, on October 15 and 16 between 7:40 am and 8:45 pm. Trains will operate at 25-minute intervals. However, there will be no services on the Orange Line from October 17 to 21, covering Maha Saptami through Dashami, Metro Railway said.