Kolkata Metro is expected to begin the commercial services on Kavi Subhas-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line. This stretch is a part of Kavi Subhas – Jai Hind (Airport) Metro Project (Orange Line). This comes following the successful speed trial run of a metro train last week.

The trial run was conducted from Kavi Subhas – Hemanta Mukhopadhyay – Kavi Subhas metro stations in presence of P Uday Kumar, General Manager (GM), Metro Railway, and Principal Heads of Departments and senior officials of Metro Railway and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

During the return journey from Hemanta Mukhopadhyay to Kavi Subhas station, the speed trial was conducted at a speed of 80 kmph. This trial started at 13:24 hrs and the rake reached Kavi Subhas station at 13:32 hrs running non-stop.

Speed trial conducted on Hemanta Mukhopadhyay-Kavi Subhas stretch in presence of General Manager.



Construction cost of Kavi Subash to Hemanta Mukherjee stretch:-

The stretch has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 1,550 crores. With the commencement of the regular service, the two Metro lines of the country’s first metro network will be linked at Kavi Subhash station.

Stations on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stretch:-

A total of five metro stations lie on the newly built stretch. These are – (a) Kavi Subhash (New Garia area), (b) Satyajit Ray (Hiland Park Area), (c) Jyotirindra Nandi (Metro Cash & Carry and Ajoy Nagar Area), (d) Kavi Sukanta (Abhishikta Crossing Area), and (e) Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Rubi Area).

Fare structure of Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stretch:-

Earlier this year, the Kolkata Metro announced the fare structure for this 5.4-km long stretch. The minimum and the maximum fare for the new corridor is Rs 20 and Rs 45 respectively. For a seamless journey, the Metro Railway has decided to introduce the Single Ticket System from Blue Line to Orange Line. This will help the passengers in saving their travel time.