Planning to travel by Kolkata Metro on a Sunday? Passengers using the Blue Line will need to check their routes before heading outside, as train services on certain stretches will remain suspended for maintenance work on five Sundays between November 15 and December 13, 2026. The restrictions will be implemented from 9 am to 6 pm, impacting commuters travelling on the specified section of the Blue Line.

As per news agency PTI, citing an official Metro Railway statement, services between Shahid Khudiram and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar will remain suspended on four Sundays. On December 13, the affected section will extend up to Maidan.

However, trains will continue providing services on the unaffected portions of the Blue Line during the maintenance period.

Kolkata Metro Blue Line: Check dates, timings and affected sections

Passengers travelling on the following Sundays should plan their journeys as per the revised arrangements.

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Date Section where services will remain suspended Timing November 15 Shahid Khudiram–Mahanayak Uttam Kumar 9 am–6 pm November 22 Shahid Khudiram–Mahanayak Uttam Kumar 9 am–6 pm November 29 Shahid Khudiram–Mahanayak Uttam Kumar 9 am–6 pm December 6 Shahid Khudiram–Mahanayak Uttam Kumar 9 am–6 pm December 13 Shahid Khudiram–Maidan 9 am–6 pm

The temporary curtailment means passengers will not be able to travel by metro on the suspended sections during the mentioned hours.

Which Blue Line stations will remain connected?

On November 15, 22 and 29 and December 6, metro trains will run between Dakshineswar and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar during the maintenance phase. As reported by PTI, the first services will leave from both Dakshineswar and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar at 9 am. However, passengers travelling beyond Mahanayak Uttam Kumar towards Shahid Khudiram will need to take alternative transport arrangements between 9 am and 6 pm.

On December 13, the operational section will be shorter, with trains operating only between Dakshineshwar and Maidan during the maintenance hours. The first train will leave from Dakshineswar at 9 am, whereas services from Maidan will commence at 9:15 am.

Passengers travelling beyond Maidan towards Shahid Khudiram should therefore make alternative arrangements during the temporary suspension.

When will normal Kolkata Metro Blue Line services resume?

As per the Metro Railway official statement, services across the entire Blue Line are likely to restart after 6 pm on all five Sundays, provided the maintenance work is completed.

The last trains from Shahid Khudiram and Dakshineshwar will continue to run as per their usual timetable. Passengers travelling in the evening should check the latest service updates, as the restoration of normal operations will depend on the completion of maintenance activities.

Will Kolkata Metro Green, Purple, Yellow and Orange Lines will be impacted?

The maintenance-related suspension will be implemented on selected sections of the Blue Line. As per the report, the Green and Yellow Lines will operate as usual on all five Sundays. Meanwhile, the Purple and Orange Lines will remain closed in accordance with their regular Sunday schedules.



What are the regular Sunday timings on Kolkata Metro Blue Line?

As per the Ministry of Railways official release issued by the PIB in July 2026, the scheduled number of Sunday Blue Line services had been raised from 152 to 158, effective July 27 on an experimental basis.

The release also stated that it specified a regular Sunday operating window of 9 am to 10:30 pm for the Blue Lines and Green Lines between 9 am and 6 pm on the five Sundays. Passengers should check the affected dates and operational sections before travelling to avoid inconvenience.