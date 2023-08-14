Kolkata Metro advisory! Metro Railway to operate 278 services on the occasion of Independence Day – Click here to know details

Attention for Kolkata Metro commuters! The country’s first metro system has issued an advisory for the operation of metro services on the occasion of Independence Day tomorrow (August 15, 2023). For the convenience of passengers, the Kolkata Metro will run 188 services in North-South Metro corridor i.e. Blue Line.

In a statement, Kolkata Metro said, “Metro will run 188 services in North-South Metro (Blue Line) o­n 15.08.2023 (Tuesday) o­n the occasion of ‘Independence Day’ instead of 288 daily services.” However, no metro services will operate on the Joka-Taratala stretch of Purple Line tomorrow.

Train services on North-South Corridor on August 15:-

The nation’s oldest metro network will operate 94 UP and 94 Dn services from DumDum to Kavi Subhas and vice versa.

Timings of metro services on Blue Line on August 15:-

First Services:

The first metro train will depart from Dumdum towards Kavi Subhas and vice versa at 06:50 hrs. At 06:55 hrs, the first train will depart for Dakshineswar from Dumdum. At 07:00 hrs, the first train will leave from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhas.

Last services:

The last metro train will depart from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhas at 21:28 hrs while from Dumdum to Kavi Subhas, the last services will be at 21:40 hrs. Between Kavi Subhas to Dumdum and Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar, the last train will leave at 21:40 hrs and 21:30 hrs respectively.

In addition, the Kolkata Metro will also run 45 East Bound and 45 West Bound services on East-West Corridor i.e. Green Line on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Metro Railway said, “Metro will run 90 services in East-West Metro (Green Line) o­n 15.08.2023 (Tuesday) o­n the occasion of ‘Independence Day’ instead of 106 daily services.”

First Service:

At 06:55 hrs from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V while, at 07:00 hrs from Salt Lake Sector V To Sealdah.

Last Service:

At 21:35 hrs from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V, while at 21:40 hrs from Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah.