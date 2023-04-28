Kochi Water Metro receives an ‘overwhelming’ response; Over 7,000 people ride on the second day

Kochi Water Metro crossed the ridership of more than 7,000 passengers on its two operational routes on its second day after its launch, a PTI report stated. The pioneering Kerala government project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25th of April. On the first day of Kochi Metro launch it witnessed a warm welcome with around 6,559 passengers enjoying the ride from Kerala High Court to Vypin. On the second day, it started to operate on the second route from Vytilla to Kakkanad.

The first day of commercial operation of Kochi Water Metro recorded with a Ridership of 6559 passengers.#KochiWaterMetro#kochi#kochimetro#WaterMetro pic.twitter.com/7fmqK552qw — Kochi Metro Rail (@MetroRailKochi) April 27, 2023

”Employees could now opt for Water Metro for their travel conveyance to work, as last mile connectivity is provided.” Now, people can enjoy the ride on the Water Metro and relish the scenic beauty and can reach their workplace with a refreshed mind,” said Sushanth Kurunthil, Infopark CEO who also travelled on the second route.

KSRTC feeder buses and autos were arranged from Kakkanad Water Metro Terminal to Infopark, KWML stated. The boats are operated from 8 AM to 11 AM and from 4PM to 7PM on this route during peak hour which includes three trips in the morning and evening. On the Vytilla-Kakkanad route, the ticket rate is Rs 30 while on the High Court -Vypin route it is Rs 20. Boats are operated in a gap of every fifteen minutes on the High Court-Vypin route from 7 AM to 8 PM.

Once fully operational, the pivotal water metro project constructed at the cost of Rs 1,136.83 crore in the port city by the Left Front government is expected to connect with 10 islands, 38 terminals, and with 78 electric boats. In early stages, 15 electric air-conditioned catamaran boats will ferry residents across the 76-km long routes at a speed of eight to ten knots, reported PTI.

The water vessels are estimated to carry 34,000 passengers on a daily basis once it is fully operational. The vessel also bagged the Gussies International Electric Boat awards last year. The vessels are equipped with the most advanced safest battery technology and can easily get charged in 15 to 20 minutes, also have life saving equipment and technology which can avoid overcrowding.

The terminals are erected with state of the art facilities and the jetties have floating pontoons which have automatic docking system technology. Passengers can experience smooth travel with the help of Kochi One card on the water metro by using an integrated ticketing system. KMRL is planning to make Kochi One card usable in buses, auto-rickshaws too for hassle free travel.