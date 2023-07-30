scorecardresearch
Kochi Metro Rail introduces ‘Vidya’, travelling pass for students – Know all about it here

The pass will benefit the students going to schools, college and other educational institutes.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
There are three types of travelling passes available for the students in the Kochi Metro. (Image: Kochi Metro Rail Website)

Good news for students! Kochi Metro Rail has introduced travel passes for students on its network. The move will prove to be beneficial for the youngest metro passengers while travelling on the metro trains.

About Kochi Metro Student Pass:-

The Kochi Metro Student Pass ‘Vidya’ was launched early this month. The pass will benefit the students going to schools, college and other educational institutes.

Types of Kochi Metro Student Pass:-

There are three types of travelling passes available for the students in the Kochi Metro. These are – Vidya 1, Vidya 30 and Vidya 45.

The ‘Vidya 1’ is one day pass. It can be purchased at Rs 50. While ‘Vidya 30’ and ‘Vidya 45’ are 30 days and 45 days pass. The duo can be purchased at Rs 900 and Rs 495 respectively.

In case of any issue with student pass, one can contact the Kochi Metro authorities at Helpline number – 1800 425 0355. 

Know how to purchase Kochi Metro student pass ‘Vidya’?

The students can purchase the ‘Vidya’ passes from station counters during working hours. 

List of stations on Kochi Metro Rail:- 

The Kochi Metro Rail has 22 stations on its network. These are – Aluva, Pulinchodu, Companypady, Ambattukavu, Muttom, Kalamassery, Cochin University, Pathadipalam, Edapally, Changampuzha, Palarivattom, JLN stadium, Kaloor, Town Hall, MG Road, Maharajas, Ernakulam South, Kadavanthra, Elamkulam, Vytilla, Thaikoodam, Petta, Vadakkekotta and SN Junction.

Total number of metro trains:-

Presently, the Kochi Metro Rail has 25 metro trains. These are – Krishna, Tapti, Nila, Sarayu, Aruth, Vaigai, Jhanavi, Dhwanil, Bhavani, padma, Mandakini, Yamuna, periyar, Kabani, Vaayu, Kaveri, Shriya, Pampa, Narmada, Mahe, Maarut, Sabarmathi, Godhavari, Ganga and Pavan. 

First published on: 30-07-2023 at 05:54 IST

