PM Gati Shakti initiative evaluates key infra projects worth over Rs 5 lakh crore in last 1 year – Details inside

In the past year, 76 key infrastructure projects worth approximately Rs 5.14 lakh crore from various ministries have been evaluated under the PM Gati Shakti initiative, news agency PTI quoted senior officials as saying. This initiative, which was launched in October 2021, aims to develop an integrated infrastructure system to reduce logistical costs. All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects that involve investments of over Rs 500 crore are directed through the Network Planning Group (NPG), which was established under the initiative.

NPG and its role in infra project approval

The NPG comprises representatives from various connectivity infrastructure departments and ministries, and their network planning division heads work together to plan and integrate proposals. All departments approach NPG for approval before creating a Detailed Project Report (DPR) in the planning stage. Once the NPG approves a project, it goes through the standard approval process by the finance ministry and the Cabinet.

Special Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Sumita Dawra, said that the usage of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan has increased among central ministers and states. The portal, which includes over 1,450 layers of data on land, ports, forest, and highways, is being used by different ministries, social sector departments, and states. It is helping in the proper planning of projects.

Dawra listed some of the projects evaluated, including the Gurdaspur-Jammu-Srinagar natural gas pipeline worth Rs 6,931 crore, the Chennai-Trichy-Tuticorin Exp project worth Rs 30,502 crore, and the Indo-Nepal Border-Haldia Corridor worth Rs 30,233 crore. These projects fall under railways, roads, shipping, industrial corridors, housing, and urban affairs.