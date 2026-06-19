The Kerala government on Friday presented its budget with a major thrust on infrastructure development, aiming to transform urban mobility and economic growth across the state.

In a significant move, the government announced light metro projects for Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, allocating Rs 20 crore for initial work. The Thiruvananthapuram corridor, with 27 stations, will connect Technopark, the airport, the railway station, the Secretariat, and key institutions, promising smoother daily commutes and reduced congestion.

Additionally, the budget proposes a gold manufacturing corridor along the Kochi-Thrissur belt and a Global Furniture Hub in Kochi-Perumbavoor-Aluva. It also earmarks Rs 200 crore to develop the state into an aviation and logistics hub around its four international airports. Let’s have a closer look at these upcoming projects.

Light metro in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode

According to a report by The Indian Express in 2025, the light metro in Thiruvananthapuram is expected to be 31 km long. This project is expected to connect key residential, IT, and administrative areas of the city, which will make daily travel easier for thousands of passengers and improve overall city connectivity.

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Gold manufacturing hub in Kochi-Thrissur belt

Along with metro projects, the budget also focuses on economic development corridors. The Kochi-Thrissur belt will be developed into a gold manufacturing corridor, while the Kochi-Perumbavoor-Aluva stretch will be developed into a Global Furniture Hub.

Thrissur, widely celebrated as the cultural capital of Kerala, also reigns as the state’s undisputed Gold Capital. Renowned for its flourishing jewellery industry, centuries-old tradition of gold craftsmanship, and a concentrated presence of leading gold retailers, the city has firmly established itself as the epicentre of Kerala’s gold trade.

Whether it’s ornate traditional wedding jewellery, pure gold investments, or exquisite contemporary designs, Thrissur serves as the ultimate destination and the vibrant heart of Kerala’s golden economy.

Kerala Plans Aviation and Logistics Hub

CM Satheesan also announced Rs 200 crore to develop an aviation and logistics hub around Kerala’s four international airports: Cochin International Airport (COK), Kannur International Airport (CNN), Calicut International Airport (CCJ), and Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TRV). The aim is to have smooth transport, cargo movement, and connectivity.



