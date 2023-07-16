Karnataka’s Shivkumar inspects metro tunnel work, here’s a detailed progress report

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday inspected the metro tunnel between Kalena Agrahara and Nagawara (Pink Line). He was accompanied by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation officials. They inspected the Lakkasandra and MG Road underground metro stations. The stations are a part of the 13.76 kilomtere underground path from Dairy Circle to Nagawara.

Progress Report

The Bengaluru development minister praised the work’s progress and said that the Kalena Agrahara and Nagawara stretch is expected to be operational by March 2025. In a statement to the reporters, Shivkumar said the tunnel work is going on “very well”. He added that in some of the places the work has been completed while in others the progress has been 70-80%. “The government is firm on pushing more underground corridors to decongest the traffic in Bengaluru,” he further said.

As per the officials, the underground tunnel is 20.9 kilomtre long and a total of 18 stations are being constructed. The project has been taken up in four packages. The RT-02, which accounts for 4,423 metres of the stretch, has been fully completed, while the RT-01 (5,346 metres) is 80% complete. The RT-03 (4,847 metres) is 98% complete and RT-04 (6,375 metres) is 54% done, , The Indian Express said citing a BMRCL release.

Bengaluru ‘Metro Mitra’ app

The Bengaluru Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU) is coming up with the ‘Metro Mitra’ app to help with the last mile connectivity to and from the metro stations in the city, The Indian Express reported earlier. The app is set to undergo trials from July 17 onwards.

After booking a ride on the app, the passengers will be provided with an OTP and details of their drivers. Auto drivers associated with the app will pick up passengers from the Metro Mita zone.