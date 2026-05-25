In a significant boost to Karnataka’s urban mobility ambitions, the long-awaited Madavara–Tumakuru Metro extension project has finally gathered fresh momentum.

Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara announced that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the state’s first inter-city Metro line has been received at Vidhana Soudha, marking a crucial milestone in a project that has been pending for years.

The DPR will now be placed before the state cabinet for approval. Once cleared, the proposal will advance to the next stage of implementation. The 59.6-km corridor is expected to dramatically enhance connectivity between Bengaluru and Tumakuru, offering daily commuters a faster, more comfortable, and reliable alternative to the congested road network.

ಮಾದವಾರ-ತುಮಕೂರು ಮೆಟ್ರೋ ರೈಲು ಯೋಜನೆಯ ಡಿಪಿಆರ್ (Detailed Project Report) ವರದಿಯನ್ನು ವಿಧಾನಸೌಧದಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಿದೆ. ಮಾದವಾರ-ತುಮಕೂರು ಮೆಟ್ರೋ ರೈಲು ಯೋಜನೆಯ ಡಿಪಿಆರ್ ವರದಿಯನ್ನು ಕ್ಯಾಬಿನೆಟ್‌‌ ಮುಂದಿಟ್ಟು, ಈ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಸಚಿವ ಸಂಪುಟ ಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಚರ್ಚಿಸಿ ಮುಂದಿನ ತೀರ್ಮಾನ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗುವುದು. ಈ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಮುಖ್ಯ… pic.twitter.com/MzJrnAiPWM — Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) May 23, 2026

Madavara–Tumakuru Metro Project: Connectivity boost with over 59 km long corridor

The proposed Madavara–Tumakuru Metro extension will be a 59.60 km-long corridor. It will extend the existing Bengaluru Metro Green Line from Madavara to Tumakuru. Aarvee Engineering Consultants Limited has prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project. The company was given the contract by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in December 2025 to prepare this report.



Project Cost and PPP Model

The state government is planning to implement the Madavara–Tumakuru Metro project under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The total estimated cost of the project is around ₹20,000 crore. Parameshwara noted that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) includes important details such as proposed station locations, route alignment, and overall corridor planning along the national highway stretch.

Madavara–Tumakuru metro corridor to cover these key areas

The proposed Madavara–Tumakuru metro corridor will pass through key areas like Nelamangala, Dabaspet, and Kyathasandra. The metro is expected to improve connectivity and provide a smoother travel link between Bengaluru and Tumakuru.

With this new line, travel is expected to become faster, easier, and more convenient for daily commuters. It will also help reduce the use of road transport, ease traffic on highways, and bring down travel time. Overall, the project is likely to improve day-to-day travel and support growth along the entire corridor.