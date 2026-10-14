Kanpur Metro is expanding its network to connect more parts of the city. A new corridor between Agriculture University and Barra-8 is under development and will add another route to the city’s public transport system.

The line is expected to make metro travel accessible to more areas once it opens to commuters.

The project has reached another stage, with a train completing its first test run on the upcoming corridor. Here is what commuters need to know about the new route, its stations and the existing Metro network.

Kanpur Metro Line 2: First test run completed

For the first time, a metro train completed a test run on Corridor 2 (CSA–Barra-8). The train travelled along the downline from the Corridor-2 depot, passing through Rawatpur, Kakadeo and Double Pulia underground stations before reaching the ramp near Vijay Nagar Chauraha.

For the first time, a Metro train completed a test run on Corridor-2 (CSA–Barra-8), travelling on the downline from the Corridor-2 Depot through Rawatpur, Kakadeo and Double Pulia underground stations to the ramp near Vijay Nagar Chauraha. #KanpurMetro #UPMRC #MetroUpdates https://t.co/cIqztEQeNd — Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialUPMetro) October 13, 2026

Track construction at the Corridor-2 depot is also complete. Further work and testing will be required before the new corridor can begin passenger services.

Agriculture University–Barra-8 route

The upcoming Kanpur Metro Line 2 will cover 8.60 km between Agriculture University and Barra-8. It is planned to have eight stations, including five elevated and three underground stations.

Rawatpur, Kakadeo and Double Pulia are among the underground stations on the route. The corridor will add another stretch to Kanpur’s Metro network and bring services closer to more neighbourhoods.

More areas set to get Metro access

The new line is expected to bring metro services closer to more areas of Kanpur, making it easier for commuters living along the route to access public transport.

Once services begin, people travelling for work, education or other daily needs will have another option besides road transport.

The line could also make daily journeys more convenient for commuters whose destinations are close to the new stations. With further expansion, Kanpur’s Metro network will be able to serve more parts of the city.

Kanpur Metro network: Existing route

Currently, the Kanpur Metro’s Orange Line between IIT Kanpur and Kanpur Central is operational. The route covers around 16 km and has 14 operational stations, giving commuters a Metro option for travelling between several parts of the city.

Starting from IIT Kanpur, the line passes through Kalyanpur, SPM Hospital, Vishwavidyalaya, Gurudev Chauraha, Geeta Nagar, Rawatpur, LLR Hospital, Motijheel, Chunni Ganj, Naveen Market, Bada Chauraha and Nayaganj before reaching Kanpur Central.

The operational route is part of Corridor 1, which is planned to connect IIT Kanpur with Naubasta over 23.8 km. The full corridor is planned to have 21 stations, including seven underground and 14 elevated stations.