The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has received nine bids from developers for a major highway upgradation project in Rajasthan, aimed at expanding the Jaipur–Kishangarh stretch of NH-48 into a six-lane corridor.

The proposed project covers nearly 90 kilometres between Jaipur and Kishangarh and will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model. Approved by the Government of India in February 2026, the contract is expected to be awarded within the current financial year.

Upgrade to boost traffic flow and efficiency

The expansion plan includes transforming the route into a semi access-controlled highway. Key infrastructure additions such as flyovers, vehicular underpasses (VUPs), and a network of service and slip roads will be developed along the entire stretch.

These enhancements are expected to ease congestion, ensure smoother vehicle movement, and improve overall traffic management. The project is also designed to increase the carrying capacity of the highway, which serves as a crucial link for both passenger and freight transport.

Once completed, travel time between Jaipur and Kishangarh is projected to be cut down from around two hours to nearly one hour, with improved average speeds for commuters.

Focus on safety and connectivity

The project also places a strong emphasis on road safety. The addition of flyovers and grade-separated structures is expected to minimise conflict points at busy intersections, thereby reducing the likelihood of accidents.

Dedicated service roads will help separate local traffic from high-speed highway movement, improving safety for pedestrians and nearby residents. Notably, the upgradation will be carried out without requiring additional land acquisition, which is expected to expedite execution.

Beyond easing travel, the improved corridor is set to strengthen regional connectivity, enhance logistics efficiency, and support economic activity across the region, benefiting both commuters and businesses.