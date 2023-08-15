IRCTC, DMRC team up to introduce ‘One India-One Ticket’ initiative – Know all about it

Good news for passengers travelling by train or air! Travellers will soon be able to “reserve tickets” in advance in Delhi metro for their forward journey, all thanks to the latest initiative by IRCTC and DMRC called ‘One India-One Ticket’.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recently established a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to implement QR code-based ticketing for the Delhi metro services via the IRCTC portal, as part of ‘One India-One Ticket Initiative’.

Enhancing transportation

“In a significant leap towards enhancing the convenience and ease of travel for passengers, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have forged a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU),” the DMRC said in a statement.

The statement also called this collaboration between IRCTC and DMRC “ground-breaking” as it will transform travelling in the national capital.

However, the timeline for the rollout of the project has not been announced yet, a senior official of the DMRC said, adding that the development seeks to provide seamless and hassle-free travel for commuters across different modes of transport.

What is the ‘One India-One Ticket’ initiative?

In the ‘One India-One Ticket’ initiative, travellers who use the IRCTC platform to book online tickets for railways, air travel, or buses will now also be able to conveniently reserve Delhi metro QR code-based tickets. This integration allows passengers to plan their entire journey seamlessly in a single booking.

The Delhi Metro QR code-based ticket will be generated and displayed on the Electronic Reservation Slip (ERS) of IRCTC. This service comes with a minimal platform fee of only Rs 5. The main goal of this integration is to enhance the overall travel experience by simplifying the process, reducing the need for passengers to wait in long queues, and ultimately saving them valuable time.

‘Unwavering commitment to simplify ticket process’

Seema Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of IRCTC, said the ‘One India-One Ticket Initiative’ is a manifestation of our unwavering commitment to simplifying the ticketing process and enhancing the overall travel experience for passengers in the Delhi region, the statement said.

“Through the execution of this MoU with DMRC, we are diligently working towards bridging various modes of transportation, ultimately delivering unparalleled benefits to passengers,” Seema Kumar was quoted as saying in a statement.

Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC, said, “Our collaboration with IRCTC marks an exciting milestone for us, aligning perfectly with our mission to offer integrated and seamless transport solutions to our valued DMRC commuters.”

“This initiative will not only contribute to a hassle-free experience for passengers but also significantly alleviate congestion at DMRC stations by reducing the reliance on physical ticketing,” he added.

This collaborative effort stands as a testament to the dedication of both organizations to serve the needs of passengers in an increasingly interconnected world, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)