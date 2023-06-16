Infrastructure Finance Secretariat launches new website for investments

To give Digital India initiative, the Infrastructure Finance Secretariat (IFS) under the Finance Ministry on Wednesday (June 14) launched a revamped website for submitting applications which will be considered under India Infrastructure Project Development Fund (IIPDF) scheme. IFS’s revamped website was launched with the aim to attract private investment in the infra sector.

According to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry, the revamped website – www.pppinindia.gov.in – was launched for its enhanced value to the stakeholders involved in public-private partnerships (PPP) projects.

Promoting and facilitating PPPs

The statement also added that this website is dedicated to promoting and facilitating PPPs in India and helping in bridging the gap between the public and private sectors. The statement also added that the new website serves as a common digital platform that brings together government entities, private companies, investors and entrepreneurs under the same scope , in turn, fostering collaboration and innovation for sustainable growth.

In recent times, IFS is constantly introducing interventions to establish an ecosystem for infrastructure development and delivery. In its endeavour to usher in private investment in infrastructure, IFS will soon launch similar online portals for submitting online applications for the PPP Appraisal Committee and VGF Scheme.

The newly launched portal will enable the sponsoring authority to apply online under the IIPDF scheme, hence, reducing the processing time significantly as this process involve less paperwork and help the PSAs to obtain speedy and time-bound approvals.