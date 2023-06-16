scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Infrastructure Finance Secretariat launches new website for investments

According to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry, the revamped website – www.pppinindia.gov.in – was launched for its enhanced value to the stakeholders involved in public-private partnerships (PPP) projects.

Written by FE Online
Nirmala Sitharaman
IFS is constantly introducing interventions to establish ecosystem for infrastructure development and delivery. (File Photo)

To give Digital India initiative, the Infrastructure Finance Secretariat (IFS) under the Finance Ministry on Wednesday (June 14) launched a revamped website for submitting applications which will be considered under India Infrastructure Project Development Fund (IIPDF) scheme. IFS’s revamped website was launched with the aim to attract private investment in the infra sector.

According to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry, the revamped website – www.pppinindia.gov.in – was launched for its enhanced value to the stakeholders involved in public-private partnerships (PPP) projects. 

Also Read

Promoting and facilitating PPPs

The statement also added that this website is dedicated to promoting and facilitating PPPs in India and helping in bridging the gap between the public and private sectors. The statement also added that the new website serves as a common digital platform that brings together government entities, private companies, investors and entrepreneurs under the same scope , in turn, fostering collaboration and innovation for sustainable growth.

Also Read

In recent times, IFS is constantly introducing interventions to establish an ecosystem for infrastructure development and delivery. In its endeavour to usher in private investment in infrastructure, IFS will soon launch similar online portals for submitting online applications for the PPP Appraisal Committee and VGF Scheme.

Also Read

The newly launched portal will enable the sponsoring authority to apply online under the IIPDF scheme, hence, reducing the processing time significantly as this process involve less paperwork and help the PSAs to obtain speedy and time-bound approvals. 

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 16-06-2023 at 16:02 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS