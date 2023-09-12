Infrastructure Boost! Rajnath Singh to inaugurate Arunachal’s Nechipu Tunnel, other infra projects worth Rs 2941 cr

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is set to inaugurate 90 infrastructure projects, in a ceremony at Devak Bridge in Jammu on Tuesday. These projects, constructed by the Border Road Organization (BRO) at a total cost of Rs 2941 crore, span across 10 border states and union territories in the Northern and North-Eastern regions of India.

What are these infra projects and where are they located?

The Minister will officially open 22 roads, 63 bridges, the Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, two airfields in West Bengal, and two helipads, as per an ANI report. These critical strategic projects have been completed by the BRO in a remarkable timeframe, with many being executed within a single working season, thanks to cutting-edge technology.

Among the projects, 11 are located in Jammu and Kashmir, 26 in Ladakh, 36 in Arunachal Pradesh, 5 in Mizoram, 3 in Himachal Pradesh, 2 each in Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal, and 1 each in Nagaland, Rajasthan, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In 2021, 102 BRO infrastructure projects, amounting to Rs 2229 crore, were dedicated to the nation.

Inauguration of Nechiphu Tunnel on Balipara-Charduar-Tawang road

One of the key infrastructure projects to be inaugurated is the 500-meter-long Nechiphu Tunnel on the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang road in Arunachal Pradesh, the ANI report said. This tunnel, along with the under-construction Sela Tunnel, will provide all-weather connectivity to the strategically vital Tawang region, benefiting both the armed forces deployed in the area and tourists visiting the pristine Tawang.

Reconstructed and revamped Bagdogra and Barrackpore Airfields in West Bengal will also be officially opened on Tuesday. These airfields, reconstructed at a cost of Rs 529 crore by the BRO, will enhance the defensive and offensive capabilities of the Indian Air Force along the Northern Borders and facilitate commercial flight operations in the region.

Furthermore, the Union Minister will conduct the e-Shilanyash (foundation stone laying) ceremony for the Nyoma Airfield in Ladakh. Nyoma Airfield in Eastern Ladakh will be developed at a cost of Rs 218 crore to accommodate a wide range of strategic air assets. This project is expected to significantly enhance the air infrastructure in Ladakh and bolster the Indian Air Force’s capabilities along the Northern Borders.