Infrastructure Boom! Centre approves six projects linked to roads, railways & renewable energy – All you need to know

Six infrastructure projects linked to renewable energy, roads, and railways have been approved by the Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM Gati Shakti initiative, according to an official announcement made on Wednesday. “The NPG under PM Gati Shakti at its 45th session examined and recommended 6 Infrastructure projects,” a PTI report quoted the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) as saying. The six projects approved by the NPG include one project by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), three by the Ministry of Railways and two by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India (MoRTH).

According to the Centre, these projects will be developed in tandem with the PM GatiShakti Principles using the integrated and holistic approach. “These projects will also provide multimodal connectivity, seamless movement of goods and passengers as well as increase logistics efficiency across the country,” the MoCI said.

Proposed projects by the Ministry of Railways

The three projects proposed by the Ministry of Railways includes construction of elevated railway track for Kanpur Anwarganj – Mandhana, construction of rail bridge across river Ganga in connection with the new railway line connecting Vikramshila – Katareah railway station and the doubling of Ajmer – Chittaurgarh railway line of 178.28 km.

The first is a city-specific project to increase line capacity utilisation for railways and improve city logistics in the region, the official MoCI release stated. The second project by the Indian Railways is a “critical infrastructure project” as it will provide seamless freight flow movement after the completion, the central government said. “This project will provide connectivity to economic nodes of food grains, movement of cement to north Bihar and North east region,” it added.

The third project proposal was examined for doubling of Ajmer – Chittorgarh railway line of 178.28 km. “This project will predominantly serve the industrial and tribal belt i.e. Ajmer, Bhilwara and Chittorgarh districts of Rajasthan. The region has many religious, tourist and historic places in the project area like Pushkar, Ajmer, Chittorgarh and Udaipur,” the MoCI said.

One-of-a-kind renewable energy project

The MNRE project examined by the NPG was for the Inter-State Transmission System for Renewable Energy Projects in Ladakh. The government stated that this project is an “important and one-of-a-kind project”. “It is a big step towards achieving the Government of India’s target of 500 GW capacity from non–fossil fuels by the year 2030,” MoCI stated in the official release.

The PM Gati Shakti – National Master Plan was introduced on October 13 last year with the intention of creating integrated infrastructure to save logistics expenses.