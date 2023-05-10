Infra boost in Rajasthan! PM Modi’s Rs 5,500 cr bonanza – Udaipur Railway Station to Jodhpur Highway upgrade – details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate several projects worth more than Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan today. He will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various infrastructural and developmental projects in Nathdwara at around 11:45 AM.

The infrastructure projects include construction of new roads, dedication of new highways and laying of foundation stone for the railway sector.

Road:-

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for road construction projects for upgradation to two-lanes in Rajsamand and Udaipur.

Highways:-

During his visit to the state, the Prime Minister will dedicate three national highway projects to the nation. This includes: (a) 114 km long six lane Udaipur to Shamlaji section of NH-48, (b) 110 km long four lane with paved shoulder Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur section of NH-25, AND (c) 60 km long 2 lane with paved shoulder Jhadol to Ambhabelly section of NH-58E. He will also lay the foundation stone of – two laning of 89 km long Charbhuja to Neechli Oden section of NH-162E.

Railway projects:-

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of various railway projects in the state. These include the redevelopment of Udaipur railway station. The modernisation of the Udaipur railway station will enhance the passenger experience. The station will have separate entry and exit points, a dedicated parking space for vehicles, food courts, etc. The station will be made divyangjan friendly.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the gauge conversion project. He will also set up a new rail line from Nathdwara to Nathdwara town in Rajsamand.

Significance:-

The laying of foundation stone will improve the socio-economic conditions in the region. This will bolster the connectivity and help in the creation of new employment. These new road and railway projects will also boost trade and commerce and thereby help in the economic growth of the country.