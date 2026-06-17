A major boost for commuters in Indore is on the way as the city’s metro project has moved a step forward. Madhya Pradesh minister Chetanya Kashyap approved ₹5,388.58 crore for the 31-km Indore Metro ring line on Tuesday.

Earlier, the total cost of the Indore Metro project was estimated at ₹7,500.80 crore. But now it has increased to about ₹19,427.29 crore.

Presently, a 6-km stretch running from Gandhi Nagar to Super Corridor-3, covering 5 stations, is already open for commuters. Once the full metro line becomes operational, it is expected to make travel across the city easier, faster and more comfortable for people.

Why did the Indore Metro project cost increase?

Kashyap said that the cost of the Indore Metro project increased because several changes were made to its original design.

Some routes were revised, while certain stretches were converted into underground corridors.

The metro alignment was also adjusted at various locations to improve connectivity and reduce disruption on roads and surrounding areas.

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Indore Metro Ring Line: All you need to know

The Indore Metro project features a ring corridor (Yellow Line) that will connect major residential areas, commercial centres and transport hubs across the city.

Route and Length

The circular corridor will pass through key parts of the city, including Bengali Square, Palasia, Airport, Vijay Nagar, Radisson Square and Khajrana, before looping back to Bengali Square.

The line will cover a total distance of 31.32 km, of which 22.62 km will be elevated, and 8.7 km will run underground.

Stations on the Yellow Line

The corridor will have 28 stations, including 21 elevated stations and seven underground stations.

The stations are Bhawarsala Square, MR-10 Road, ISBT, Chandragupta Square, Hira Nagar, Bapat Chauraha, Meghdoot Garden, Vijay Nagar Chauraha, Radisson Chauraha, Shaheed Bagicha, Khajrana Chauraha, Bengali Chauraha, Palasia Chauraha, Indore Railway Station, Rajwada, Chhota Ganpati, Bada Ganpati, Ramchandra Nagar Chauraha, BSF/Kalani Nagar, Airport, Gandhi Nagar, Super Corridor-6, Super Corridor-5, Super Corridor-4, Super Corridor-3, Super Corridor-2 and Super Corridor-1.