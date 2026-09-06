Indore Metro passengers now have access to a larger network, with 16 stations operational across approximately 17 km following the opening of Priority Corrdior-2. The expansion adds an extra 11-km stretch with 11 stations, extending Metro connectivity from Super Corridor-3 to Malviya Nagar Chauraha.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal launched Phase-1 (Reach-II) on September 5 along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

As per the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the newly opened stretch has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs 2,850 crore. With the expansion, the approximately 17-km operational network has a cumulative project cost of about Rs 4,370 crore.

Indore Metro expansion: Key details

New stretch: Around 11 km with 11 stations

Operational network: Around 17 km with 16 stations

Cost: Rs 2,850 crore for Reach-II, around Rs 4,370 crore cumulative project cost

Route: Super Corridor-3 to Malviya Nagar Chauraha

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What does the expansion mean for passengers?

The government expects the expanded Metro to offer passengers a faster, safer, more comfortable and reliable mode of transport whereas boosting connectivity between residential, commercial and employment centres.

Underlining the benefits for commuters, Manohar Lal stated, “People’s lives will become easier, they will save time and the quality of travel will enhance,”as per a video post shared on X.

He further added that the extended route would promote citizens’ “Ease of Living”, save passengers’ time, help reduce congestion, traffic pressure and support safer journeys. He said that Metro expansion would also benefit Indore’s industry, trade and civic facilities.

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Railway station, old markets and airport connectivity ahead

The Metro network is planned to expand further to cover some of Indore’s important destinations.

“In the next three years, when this Metro is connected with the underground Metro, it will interlink with the city’s old markets, the railway station and the airport,” Manohar Lal stated.

In his X post, he said connecting the railway station, airport and other major locations in coming phases would further promote “seamless mobility” in Indore. These are future connectivity plans and are not part of the approximately 17-km network currently operational.

The Union Minister also said Metro services would gradually expand to other cities of Madhya Pradesh beyond Indore and Bhopal.

India could overtake US in Metro network: Manohar Lal

The minister also highlighted India’s wider Metro expansion. As per him, Metro services have progressed from 245 km across five cities in 2014 to around 1,170 km across 26 cities. He also compared India’s network with around 1,386 km in US around 8,000 km in China, stating the gap between Indian and US was around 216 km.

“I believe that in the next two years, we will overtake the US and Indian will become the second-largest country in the world in terns of its metro Network,” he added.

Delhi Metro and New York comparison

Manohar Lal also mentioned that the Delhi Metro network has surpassed 400 km and is approaching the scale of New York’s network. “Metro has brought tremendous convenience. If such a large population is able to move forward, the Metro has made a very significant contribution to it,” he stated.