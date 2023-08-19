scorecardresearch
Indore gears up for the Metro trial run in September! What to expect? Know route, no. of stations and more

The 5.9-kilometer Metro route will cover five stations.

Pending approval from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the trial runs could kick off around September 15th. (Representational Picture/PTI)

Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city will begin trial runs for the Metro rail operations along a 5.9-kilometer route, an official affiliated with the mass transit project revealed on Friday.

When will the Indore Metro trial run begin?

Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Manish Singh told PTI that all preparations for the trial run are proceeding as planned and are expected to be nearly complete by September 10th. Pending approval from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the trial runs could kick off around September 15th.

Singh further indicated that the first phase of the Indore Metro project is anticipated to conclude by April 2024, with commercial operations potentially commencing a month later.

Number of metro stations on the route

According to the PTI report, the 5.9-kilometer Metro route will cover five stations. Singh expressed confidence that three Metro cars would arrive in Indore from Savli, near Vadodara in Gujarat, by the first week of September.

According to reports, the foundation stone for the Indore Metro project, valued at Rs 7,500 crore, was laid in September 2019. Under this public transport initiative, a network spanning 31.5 kilometers is slated for development.

First published on: 19-08-2023 at 07:14 IST

