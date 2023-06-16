India’s own ‘Google Maps’ to Gati Shakti Master Plan – Modi govt’s key infrastructure projects

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday took to Twitter to hail the efforts of his government and said that in the last nine years, they have nurtured the roots of growth and development in India. PM Modi highlighted that these efforts are shaping an infrastructure landscape that is unparalleled.

The prime minister also said that every sector has witnessed swift advancement, which in turn is setting the stage for a developed India. PM Modi’s remarks come amidst the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organising a number of programmes across the nation. The party has launched a mega public outreach with the hashtag ‘9YearsOfGatiAndPragati’ to mark nine years of the Modi government.

“In #9YearsOfGatiAndPragati, we nurtured the roots of growth and development in India, shaping an infrastructure landscape that is unparalleled. Every sector has witnessed swift advancement, setting the stage for a developed India,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

In #9YearsOfGatiAndPragati, we nurtured the roots of growth and development in India, shaping an infrastructure landscape that is unparalleled. Every sector has witnessed swift advancement, setting the stage for a developed India. https://t.co/xhiIDxQ8OK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 15, 2023

Additionally, PM Modi has also shared write-ups on the achievements of his government in the infrastructure sector.

(Photo Credits: narendramodi.in)

PM Modi created world-class infrastructure in 9 years: Amit Shah

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah applauded the work of the Modi government and said that in the last nine years his government has developed India by creating world-class infrastructure.

Shah highlighted that Modi’s government has not only completed the languishing projects but also implemented the new ones with unprecedented speed. The home minister also used #9YearsOfGatiAndPragati in his tweet.

“With giant strides in ensuring seamless connectivity PM @narendramodi Ji laid the foundation of a developed India. From completing languishing projects to implementing new ones with unprecedented speed, India emerged as the global supply chain leader in #9YearsOfGatiAndPragati,” Shah tweeted.

Here are some of the projects undertaken by the modi government in the last nine years –

PM Gati Shakti: A game changer

The Gati Shakti Master Plan is a landmark initiative that will enable coordination among different ministries, states and departments. This initiative, which was launched by PM Modi on October 13, 2021, will facilitate ease of planning and also bring down the overall costs of implementation, claimed Brickwork Ratings. Additionally, Yash Jain of the Nimbus Post also highlighted that the initiative will nudge China-based firms to relocate to India.

Port Infrastructure

The Modi government recognized the importance of port infrastructure as a catalyst for economic growth and has undertaken ambitious initiatives to develop and modernize its ports. There has been remarkable progress and significant development in the country’s port infrastructure.

India’s own ‘Google Maps’

The Indian Government has come up with a new digital tool to tackle the issue of delay in centralised infrastructure projects and lack of centralised information which can guide these projects, which is informally called ‘India’s Google Map Infrastructure Development’. This was launched under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan For Connectivity.

Improvement in connectivity

In the past few years, the government has made 15 Vande Bharat trains operational, while 400 Vande Bharat express trains areyet to be manufactured in next 3 years. The Modi government has also concentrated on developing the mtro infrastructure in the cities. The metro rail projects have reached 20 cities in the last 9 years.

Infrastructure as nation’s growth engine: Budget 2023

In the budget, the government took a bold step and increased the capital investment outlay to Rs 7.5 lakh crores. The budget 2023 increased the capital expenditures on Indian Railways by nine times more than the sum for the fiscal year 2013–14.