Just 84 wayside amenities on national highways across the country have operational EV charging stations, according to government data tabled in the Rajya Sabha. More than half of these are in just two states, Rajasthan and Haryana.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari shared the state-wise breakdown in a written reply to an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Rajasthan, Haryana lead India’s highway EV charging network

Rajasthan has the most operational facilities of any state, with 20, having added eight of them in 2025-26 alone. Haryana follows with 18, though its own expansion has slowed to just two new sites in the last financial year after adding 12 before 2023-24. Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have 10 each, Madhya Pradesh has six, and Tamil Nadu has five.

Karnataka’s count stands at four, with one facility commissioned in 2023-24 and three more the following year, but none added in 2025-26. Andhra Pradesh and Assam have three each, West Bengal has two, and Kerala and Telangana have just one apiece.

Uttar Pradesh had four facilities before FY 2023-24 and added another five in FY 2024-25 and one in FY 2025-26 to reach 10. Haryana had 12 before FY 2023-24, added four that year, none in FY 2024-25, and two more in FY 2025-26. Tamil Nadu went from one facility before FY 2023-24 to five now, adding two in FY 2023-24 and two more in FY 2024-25. Madhya Pradesh, meanwhile, had two before FY 2023-24 and added four in FY 2024-25, but none since.

EV charging infrastructure on highways sees slower expansion

Nationally, 83 of the 84 operational sites had come up by the end of 2025-26, with one additional facility commissioned so far in the current financial year, 2026-27. Gujarat added four sites in 2025-26 after adding six in 2023-24, while several states that saw activity in 2024-25, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, recorded no new EV-enabled facilities the following year.

How highway wayside amenities with EV charging are developed

The ministry said wayside amenities are developed through National Highways Logistics Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Highways Authority of India, and are typically spaced 40 to 60 km apart along national highways and expressways, depending on land availability and economic viability.

Alongside EV charging points, each facility is meant to offer eateries, toilets, drinking water, parking, fuel stations, medical aid and short-term accommodation for motorists and truck drivers.