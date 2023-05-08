India’s first Pod Taxi in Uttar Pradesh! Know possible route, stations and capacity

India’s first Pod Taxi, also known as the Personalised Rapid Transit, will connect Noida international Airport in Jewar to the Film City soon! According to The Uttar Pradesh Index, the Yamuna Authority has approved India’s FIRST Pod Taxi project’s revised DPR & Bid document. Construction work will start soon after the government approves the project. The tender process is also expected to start soon.

What are Pod Taxis?

Pod Taxis are electric vehicles and driverless modes of transport. These are small automated cars which are designed to transport a handful of passengers from one place to another at a much faster speed. These vehicles move on a track and are electrically powered. These tracks are of course made separately on roads to avoid the regular day-to-day traffic.

Uttar Pradesh is definitely going to be the first state to get this international transit system which already exists in Dubai, Singapore, and Heathrow Airport in London among other places.

Route, Stations and Capacity

The Pod Taxis will connect Noida’s Jewar airport to Film City in sector 21. As per early estimates, around 37,000 passengers will be able to commute on a daily basis in these new-age Pod Taxis.

Multiple media reports suggest that the route is going to be 12-14 km long and will have 12 stations. These stations reportedly include Sector 29, Handicraft Park, MSME Park in sector 29, Apparel Park, Sector 32, Sector 33, Toy Park, Sector 21, etc.

Construction Cost and Estimated Completion Date

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 810 crore. As per the UP Index, the Pod Taxi project, after getting final approval from the government, will likely be completed by the end of 2024.

If Uttar Pradesh is successful in running these taxis, it is a no-brainer that these vehicles will prove to be a boon to the environment. Not only will these Pod Taxis be cost-effective, they will also be convenient and environment-friendly.