Indian Railways has approved the introduction of a 10-car hydrogen fuel cell-based trainset on the Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway, marking India’s entry into a select group of countries exploring hydrogen-powered rail transportation.

The trainset, which is expected to start operations soon, will run at a maximum speed of 75 kmph and will be powered by a 1,200 KW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system, the ministry of railways said in a statement.

“Hydrogen fuel cell technology generates electricity through a chemical reaction using hydrogen, with water vapour as the only emission, making it a clean alternative to conventional fossil fuel-based traction systems,” the ministry said.

The ministry said hydrogen-based rail systems are increasingly being recognised globally as a promising solution for sustainable mobility.

“With this initiative, India joins a select group of countries such as Germany, Japan, China and the United States that are exploring the use of hydrogen for cleaner rail transportation. As the technology is still at a nascent stage, only a limited number of countries are currently operating or testing such systems,” it said.

The Jind-Sonipat section in Haryana has been identified as the pilot route for operations.

An indigenous hydrogen storage and refuelling facility has been established at Jind, while the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has granted the required licence for storage and dispensing of compressed hydrogen gas at the site.

“A hydrogen compression system has been provided for refuelling operations, along with necessary technical support and critical spares to ensure reliable and fail-safe functioning,” the ministry said.

The statement added that a standby compressor unit is also being ensured for operations.

Indian Railways said various safety sensors, including hydrogen leak detectors and flame detectors installed at the hydrogen production, storage and dispensing facility, would be regularly inspected and cleaned to ensure safe functioning.

“Operation and maintenance manuals for the hydrogen train-set and hydrogen plant, duly approved by RDSO, are also being made available,” the ministry said.

The approval also mandates “24×7 monitoring of the hydrogen refuelling system, deployment of trained and certified personnel for critical operations, and regular inspection and maintenance schedules.”

“During the initial phase of operations, trained technical staff will accompany the train to ensure smooth functioning,” it added.

Necessary safety provisions, regular audits and standard operating procedures are also being ensured for the proposed maintenance facility at Shakurbasti.

“The project reflects Indian Railways’ broader commitment to innovation, energy efficiency and environmentally sustainable transportation and supports India’s national clean energy and net-zero carbon emission goals,” the ministry said.