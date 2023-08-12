Hyderabad Metro’s offer for unlimited rides begins! Here’s how you can avail this ‘Super Saver’ facility

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) on Friday introduced the ‘Super Saver Freedom Offer,’ allowing passengers to relish unlimited metro journeys on August 12, 13, and 15 for just Rs 59. To avail of this offer, passengers can easily top up their Super Saver Metro Holiday Card with Rs 59. HMRL has introduced this offer with the intention of improving the travel experience during the extended Independence Day weekend, The Indian Express reported.

What’s the motive behind this ‘Super Saver’ plan?

This special Independence Day promotion aims to inspire more individuals to choose metro travel during the extended Independence Day weekend, according to an official statement. The objective goes beyond providing exclusive benefits to individuals; it also plays a significant role in promoting the city’s overall development by reducing traffic congestion, encouraging sustainable commuting, and fostering an environmentally-friendly atmosphere. The statement emphasized HMRL‘s consistent efforts towards a greener future.

KVB Reddy, the Managing Director and CEO of L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (LTMRHL), expressed his excitement about the unique SSF Offer while addressing the event. He highlighted how the offer not only makes travel more affordable but also aligns with the vision of creating a sustainable and vibrant city, reported IE. He extended an invitation to everyone to take full advantage of this offer and relish the convenience and efficiency of the Hyderabad Metro Rail.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail added that the Super Saver Freedom Offer serves as a testament to HMRL’s unwavering dedication to its valued patrons, showcasing an improved customer experience.