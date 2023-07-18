Hyderabad Metro’s connectivity boost! HMRL to expand network to Old City, lists 5 tentative station locations

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has commenced the preparatory works for undertaking metro rail works in Hyderabad’s Old City. HMRL has chalked out tentative locations for five Metro stations as instructed by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

To expand its network in the Old City the Hyderabad Metro officials have identified and listed 103 religious or sensitive structures on the route to expedites work.

According to a release issued by HMRL, the 5.5 km long metro stretch in Old City is from MGBS to Falaknuma via Darulshifa junction – Purani Haveli – Ettebar Chowk – Alijakotla – Mir Momin Daira – Haribowli – Shalibanda – Shamsheergunj and Aliabad.

HMRL lists 5 tentative station locations

In the release, HMRL Managing Director, N V S Reddy said preparatory works for undertaking metro rail work in the old city have been initiated and that land acquisition notices to 1000 odd properties will be issued in a month.

The five stations which are identified on this stretch are – Salarjung Museum, Charminar, Shalibanda, Shamsheergunj and Falaknuma.

(Credits: HMRL)

Metro stations near Salarjung Museum and Charminar

The HMRL Managing Director also highlighted that two of the metro stations are located about 500 meters away from Salarjung Museum and Charminar, which is why the stations are being named after the attractions in view of their importance and pride of place in the city.

HMRL identifies 103 religious/sensitive structures

According to HMRL, there are 103 religious and other sensitive structures including 21 mosques, 12 temples, 12 ashoorkhanas, 33 dargahs, seven graveyards and six chillas on this stretch.

The official informed that through intensive engineering solutions like adjustment of curvature, viaduct design, suitable alteration of metro pillar locations and more, other than four, all these religious/sensitive structures have been saved.

Reddy also emphasised that further engineering refinement is being done to the metro alignment in order to save the remaining four religious structures also. This development came after Chief Minister and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister K T Rama Rao directed the HMRL to take the necessary steps.

Reddy added that the road widening will be restricted to 80 feet so that the religious/sensitive structures are not touched. The statement also said that learning lessons from the Phase 1 project in the rest of the city, the road would be widened at the station locations to 120 feet.

The release also revealed that a total of 69.2 km elevated metro project network is in operation in Hyderabad.