Hyderabad commuters will now be able to travel on Metro trains and Telangana State Road Corporation (TGSRCT) buses at lower fares from November 8, 2026. The Telangana government has announced a reduction in combined Metro-RTC travel pass prices, bringing the monthly pass down from Rs 8,500 to 4,000 and the daily Pass from Rs 400 to 275.

The revised fares were announced by Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar as a Diwali initiative to make public transport more affordable. As per the official announcements by Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and the minister, passengers buying the monthly pass can save Rs 4,500, whereas daily pass users will save Rs 125.

Explaining the aim behind the decision, Prabhakar stated, “Our government’s goal is to make public transport affordable and lessen the travel cost burden on citizens.” The official statement was shared by Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited on its official X account.

Advertisement

The decision was taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, with the support of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Hyderabad Metro-RTC passes: Check revised prices

Under the revised fare structure, passengers can use a common pass for Metro and RTC bus journeys. The new prices will become effective from November 8.

Pass type Earlier price Revised price Savings Daily common pass Rs 400 Rs 275 Rs 125 Monthly common pass Rs 8,500 Rs 4,000 Rs 4,500

The monthly pass has become approximately 53% cheaper, whereas the daily pass price has been reduced by 31.25%.

What does the Rs 4,000 monthly pass include?

The revised monthly common pass will be priced at Rs 4,000, comprising Rs 3,000 for Metro Travel and Rs 1,000 for RTC bus services.

Passengers using this pass can use up to 50 single Metro journeys monthly. However, there will be no limit on the number of RTC bus journeys, as per the transport minister’s announcement.

This initiative could benefit regular commuters who depend on both Metro Trains and RTC buses for their daily travel.

What can passengers get with the Rs 275 daily pass?

The daily common pass will cost Rs 275 instead of Rs 400. In this fare, Rs 200 is allocated for Metro travel and Rs 75 to RTC bus services. Passengers can take up to four single Metro journeys per day. The minister has also confirmed that RTC bus journeys will remain unlimited under the common pass arrangement.

The common pass allows commuters to use both transport services under a single travel product, subject to the applicable conditions.

When will the revised Metro-RTC pass prices take effect?

The reduced fares will come into effect on Sunday, November 8, 2026, coinciding with Diwali. As per Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited’s official announcement, the common passes can be purchased at Metro stations.

In a separate statement shared on X, Transport Minister Poonam Prabhakar stated the government had taken the decision to ease the financial burden on commuters and make public transport more accessible.

He further stated that the government has directed the concerned organisations to make the necessary arrangements for executing the revised prices. Prabhakar also expressed confidence that the decision would provide financial relief to common citizens.

With the revised fares, passengers using both Metro and RTC services will have a cheaper combined travel option, especially those who commute regularly across Hyderabad.