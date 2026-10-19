Hyderabad Metro Update: Hyderabad Metro is preparing to expand its train fleet with 60 additional coaches under a project estimated at Rs 923.62 crore. The proposed addition could help the network meet future passenger demand, although the authorities have not confirmed which routes will receive the coaches or when they will enter the service.

According to the official bid document, Delhi Metro Corporation Limited (DMRC) has invited bids for the project. The tender, issued on October 16, 2026, covers the design, supply, manufacture, testing and commissioning of 60 standard-gauge coaches, along with comprehensive maintenance for 15 years.

Hyderabad Metro’s 60-coach plan: Key details

New coaches: 60 standard-gauge metro cars proposed.

Project worth: Rs 923.62 crore, excluding GST.

Maintenance period: 15 years, covering coaches and associated depot equipment.

Completion period: 125 weeks for design, commissioning and supply.

What does the Rs 923 crore project include?

The proposed contract comprises the complete process of preparing the new coaches for operations, including testing, manufacturing, commissioning and staff training.

As per DMRC’s official tender document, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is the project owner, whereas DMRC is handling procurement on its behalf. The project will be funded by HMRL through the Telangana government.

The contract includes maintenance of depot machinery, testing equipment, special tools and other facilities that are needed to support the new coaches. The tender also mentions 125 weeks for completing design, manufacturing, supply, testing and commissioning. However, this is a contractual completion period, and it does not confirm a date for the commencement of services.

What could the new coaches mean for passengers?

The proposed addition could provide Hyderabad Metro with greater flexibility to accommodate passenger demand and manage its available train fleet. The deployment plan and potential passenger benefits will become clearer as the project progresses.

When will the new Hyderabad Metro coaches arrive?

Interested companies can submit their bids by January 13, 2027, at 3 pm. The technical bids are slated to commence on January 14 at 3:05 pm. The contractor will be chosen after the evaluation process. The tender provides a complete timeframe, but no confirmed delivery date or passenger-service launch schedule has been announced.

Hyderabad Metro expansion: What are the latest official updates?

According to recent official updates, Hyderabad Metro Limited has been working on plans to widen the city’s metro network. In August 2026, the authority shared updates on the Old City corridor and the proposed Phase-II expansion.

As per the HMRL official release in August, Additional Managing Director B Ajith Reddy surveyed road widening works along with the 7.5 km Darulshifa-Chandrayangutta stretch. Officials stated that out of 888 affected properties, 833 have been acquired. Reddy also instructed the departments to speed up the relocation of electricity lines, poles and water pipelines.

HMRL has also urged the departments to accelerate clearances for seven proposed Phase-II corridors spanning 122.9 km. Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan also called for faster approvals related to roads, water bodies, railway crossings, gas pipelines and airport-related construction.