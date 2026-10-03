Commuters switching between Hyderabad’s Metro and city buses can now use a single pass for both services. The new Metro-RTC Common Pass offers unlimited travel on the Metro and eligible TGSRTC buses, making journeys involving both networks more convenient.



Available in one-day and monthly options, the passes are priced at Rs 400 and Rs 8,500, respectively, according to details shared on X by Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail.

Underlining the integrated travel option, HMRL stated, “One city. Two major public transport networks. One common pass.”

Metro-RTC Common Pass: Key details

Pass Pass value Refundable security deposit New card cost Validity 1-Day Common Pass Rs 400 Rs 100 Rs 500 Day of purchase/recharge Monthly Common Pass Rs 8,500 Rs 100 Rs 8,600 30 days from purchase/recharge

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How much does the Metro-RTC Common Pass cost?

Passengers can choose between one-day and monthly common passes. The one-day option has a pass value of Rs 400, whereas the monthly pass has a value of Rs 8,500. Both categories also carry a Rs 100 refundable security deposit.

This means a passenger buying a new card initially will need to pay Rs 500 for the one -day common pass and Rs 8,600 for the monthly common pass, as per the details shared by L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail.

How long is the common pass valid?

The one-day common pass is valid on the day of purchase or recharge. For regular commuters, the monthly common pass is valid for 30 days from the date of purchase or recharge.

Passengers should also note that the one-day and monthly passes are non-interchangeable and cannot be converted from one category to another.

Where can passengers use this common pass?

The common pass provides unlimited travel on Hyderabad Metro and TGSRTC city buses providing services within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits. However, Pushpak services are excluded from the unlimited travel facility.

Highlighting the benefit for commuters, L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail stated on X, “One pass, greater convenience, and an easier way to keep moving smoothly.”

Where can commuters buy or recharge the pass?

Passengers can buy or recharge the common pass only at Hyderabad Metro Rail ticketing counters. Commuters can therefore visit these counters both to purchase a new common pass or to recharge it.

What happens if the card is lost?

Passengers will need to keep the physical card safe. Under the terms shared with the announcements, the pass value and card cost will be non-refundable if the card is lost or stolen. The safety and custody of the card will remain the passenger’s responsibility.

Focus on affordable and convenient public transport

At the inauguration, Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka highlighted that the common pass would make daily and monthly journeys across Metro Rail and TGSRCT buses more accessible and convenient for people within core urban areas, as per HMRL’s post.

He also emphasised the government’s commitment to expanding Metro Services and ensuring that public transport remains affordable and inclusive.

Transport and Backward Class Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the launch of the common pass is part of broader efforts to ease traffic congestion and bring public transport closer to people. He also announced that the passes would be available at Metro stations.