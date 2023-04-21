Howrah Maidan to Esplanade: Kolkata Metro conducts successful test run through tunnel under Hooghly river – Details inside

Kolkata Metro conducted a test run of its train through a tunnel under the Hooghly river on Thursday. The successful test run covered a distance of about 4.8 kilometres from Howrah Maidan station to Esplanade. This follows the historic first run of the rake through the tunnel under the Hooghly from Kolkata to Howrah on April 12. The test run was a “joyride”, with Kolkata Metro officials and media persons on board, and was conducted to ensure that the stretch of the East-West Metro corridor is ready for public use.

The completion of the total project has been delayed due to accidents in Bowbazar area of central Kolkata. The underground corridor constitutes 10.8 km between Howrah Maidan and Phoolbagan with the tunnel passing below the Hooghly river, while the rest is an elevated corridor. The Metro Railway plans to start services by the end of this year in the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch if the problem in Bowbazar is sorted out by then.

India’s deepest metro station

Once this stretch becomes operational, Howrah Maidan will become the deepest metro station in the country, being 33 metres below the surface. The 520-metre stretch under the Hooghly river is expected to be covered by the metro in just 45 seconds. The East-West Metro corridor that connects Howrah Maidan and Sector V, the Information Technology hub in Salt Lake, is partially operational between Sealdah and Sector V stations.

Kolkata Metro will continue conducting test runs before the opening of this stretch to ensure its readiness for public use. The success of the recent test run is an important milestone for the Kolkata Metro and a significant step towards the completion of the East-West Metro corridor.

(With inputs from PTI)