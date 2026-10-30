Mumbai commuters may soon be able to plan their journeys through a single mobile application, from booking metro, railway and bus tickets to arranging an auto-rickshaw or taxi ride.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is planning to expand its Mumbai One app to bring different modes of transport together on one platform.

The proposed integration will include autos, taxis, shared autos and app-based ride-hailing services. The facility is expected to be introduced within the next six months and aims to make daily travel more convenient across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Mumbai One app to integrate auto and taxi services within 6 months

MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee announced that auto-rickshaws, taxis, shared autos and app-based ride services will be integrated into the Mumbai One app within the next six months.

Currently, the app provides ticketing facilities for 11 public transport services across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. With the planned addition of local transport and ride-hailing services, commuters will be able to access more travel options through the same application.

The expansion will bring different transport services onto a common digital platform.

How the new facility will improve last-mile connectivity

The integration is expected to address a common challenge faced by public transport users: reaching their final destination after getting off at a metro or railway station.

While metro, suburban rail and bus services connect different parts of Mumbai, commuters often depend on autos or taxis to cover the remaining distance between a station and their homes or workplaces.

With these services added to Mumbai One, passengers will be able to plan their onward journeys more conveniently.

For instance, someone travelling by metro or local train could also arrange an auto or taxi for the final stretch through the same application. This could make public transport more accessible, particularly for commuters who depend on multiple modes of transport for their daily journeys.

More convenient travel across Mumbai

Bringing public transport ticketing and local ride services onto one platform could reduce the need for commuters to switch between different applications while planning their journeys.

The proposed integration will cover different travel requirements, from longer journeys by metro and suburban trains to shorter trips by autos, taxis and shared vehicles.

App-based ride-hailing services will also be part of the planned expansion. With this addition, Mumbai One is expected to offer commuters a more connected travel experience across the region.