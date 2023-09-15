How engineers can help India fast-track its sustainability agenda

By Abhyuday Jindal

While growing up, I cultivated a deep interest in engineers, admiring their ability to construct things and tackle global challenges. Today, I work with them on a daily basis and their unwavering commitment continues to inspire me. Recently, my engagement with the Graduate Engineering Training cohort of 2022-23 at one of our facilities rekindled my optimism, thanks to their enthusiasm to come up with solutions. I truly believe that engineers can change the world as I see, read, absorb stories from our country and around the globe on how the engineers are coming up with sustainable solutions on various environment issues.

As India strives to become a $5 trillion economy, it faces the tricky dilemma of balancing environmental sustainability with economic growth. Our country has pledged to transform into a zero-waste country by 2030 and concurrently reduce its carbon emissions by 33-35% below 2005 levels during the same period. I believe that India is at an advantage as it possesses robust engineering expertise that, if effectively harnessed, has the potential to fuel innovation and devise technological solutions capable of accelerating the country’s journey towards sustainability while fostering economic growth.

Engineers to catalyse this change

India holds a unique position in terms of its engineering prowess, producing the second-largest number of engineers globally, with over 1.5 million engineering graduates. The manufacturing sector, responsible for 17% of India’s GDP employs more than 70 million workers, including nearly 2 lakh engineers. As a proud G20 member, India is committed to advancing global sustainable development goals. Our engineers are the torchbearers of progress. They are the champions of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development with a strong potential to transform its principles into tangible actions. In fact, the recently-concluded G20 Summit laid down the goal of tripling the bloc’s renewable energy capacity by 2030, and the engineers will play a critical role in achieving it.

Engineering sustainable infrastructure

Sustainable infrastructure, as all the global economies have realized, is the need of the hour. This can be achieved only when sustainable materials and technologies are utilised, thereby developing social-friendly infrastructure. Stainless steel, being the green metal, will be the most appropriate material of choice. The demand for engineers, especially in industries like stainless steel, will more than double over the next decade, driven by the need to develop innovative sustainable technologies that reduce carbon emissions, optimise energy use, and minimise waste. Given India’s ambitious growth trajectory and as per report jointly conducted by Knight Frank India and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, it is expected that employment in the manufacturing sector will surpass 100 million by 2030, with engineers constituting over 40% of the skilled workforce.

Engineers will also play an essential role in sustainable urban development. As cities continue to expand rapidly, engineers will design and implement smart urban infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, lower emissions, and enhance the overall quality of life for urban dwellers. This could include intelligent traffic management systems, eco-friendly public transportation, and energy-efficient building designs. Today, engineers are leveraging digital tools, such as machine learning algorithms for process optimisation efficiency. Engineers skilled in data analytics can identify areas for improvement by analysing production data and making informed real-time decisions.

Waste Management and Circular Economy Solutions

With India’s waste management industry expected to cross USD 35 billion by 2028, engineers will play a leading role in transforming waste management practices. By championing recycling, waste-to-energy initiatives, and embracing circular economy principles, engineers can help reduce waste while minimising environmental impact. These innovative approaches can significantly contribute to India’s goal of becoming a zero-waste nation. No wonder, recycling process engineers will be in high demand in the near future.

Engineers as Advocates for Sustainable Policy

To ensure holistic sustainability solutions that address both technical and societal aspects, collaboration between engineers and professionals from the relevant field(s) is essential. Engineers can actively engage with policymakers, offering technical expertise, data-driven recommendations, feasibility studies, and cost-benefit analyses to inform sustainable policy decisions.

I am of the opinion that continued investments in engineering research, education, and practices prioritising environmental and societal well-being are crucial. Engineers will be the driving force behind India’s sustainable transformation, leading the nation towards a more prosperous and sustainable future.

Harnessing Digitalization for Sustainability

As India transitions into a sustainable, environmentally friendly economy, embracing digitisation across all development stages becomes imperative. Digital technologies offer efficient solutions to address sustainability issues, resource management, climate change adaptation, and urbanisation challenges. Engineers have the ability to spearhead the utilisation of cutting-edge technology in various sectors. As per reports, digital technologies can potentially contribute an astounding $1 trillion in economic value to India by 2025. This isn’t merely a statistic; it underscores the remarkable capacity of our engineers to drive progress.

Engineers will substantially impact efficient energy management, developing solutions for harnessing renewable energy sources, enhancing industrial energy efficiency, and building smart grids. These advancements reduce the carbon footprint and ensure a reliable and sustainable energy supply for India’s growing population.

In retrospect, it’s emotional when I think of India’s strides in the engineering field. From humble beginnings to the recent soft landing on the surface of the Moon, even the sky has not been the limit for them. And quite literally so. They are our heroes, unstoppable in their efforts to safeguarding the world, in the face of all challenges. May the force be with them!

The author is MD, Jindal Stainless