India’s airport infrastructure is increasingly moving beyond runways and passenger terminals. Adani Airport City Limited (AACL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), has unveiled plans to develop integrated airport cities across six airports, betting that aviation hubs can also emerge as centres for business, hospitality, retail and entertainment.

The first phase of the programme involves an investment of more than Rs 20,000 crore to develop nearly 22 million square feet across airports in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur and Guwahati. The company plans to transform airport land into mixed-use urban districts designed to serve not only travellers but also businesses and surrounding communities.

Why Airport Cities Are Becoming the Next Growth Model

Globally, airports are no longer viewed merely as transport infrastructure. Large aviation hubs increasingly generate economic activity through hotels, convention centres, office spaces, shopping destinations and entertainment zones, creating what is commonly known as the “airport city” or “aerotropolis” model.

Adani’s proposed developments follow the same approach. Spread across more than 655 acres, including nearly 440 acres in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, the projects will integrate commercial, hospitality and leisure infrastructure with airports, Metro systems and city transport networks. Around 70 per cent of the planned investment will be concentrated in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, reflecting its importance as India’s largest aviation and commercial hub.

According to the company, the integrated districts are being planned as walkable urban centres where passengers, office workers, hotel guests and local residents can access multiple services within a single connected ecosystem rather than treating airports as standalone transit points.

Jeet Adani, Director, AAHL, said, “Around the world, the most successful airport districts have become centres of commerce, tourism and urban growth. As India’s aviation market expands, airports have an opportunity to create value far beyond aviation. We are creating a network of integrated urban destinations where airports become catalysts for investment, employment, better passenger experiences and the long-term growth of the cities they serve.”

The company said the model draws inspiration from internationally recognised airport districts such as Singapore’s Changi, Dubai International, Amsterdam Schiphol and Seoul Incheon, where airport-led development has significantly contributed to regional economic growth.

Hotels, Offices and Retail: What the Airport City Model Includes

Unlike conventional airport expansion projects that primarily focus on aviation infrastructure, the Airport City programme combines multiple commercial and public-use facilities within a master-planned development.

The proposed districts will include hotels, office spaces, retail outlets, food and beverage destinations, entertainment venues and convention facilities designed to generate activity throughout the day instead of serving only air passengers.

As part of the initiative, AAHL has already signed hotel management agreements with IHG Hotels & Resorts for five luxury and premium hotels, including the introduction of the Kimpton brand in India. The company is also engaging with domestic and international partners across hospitality, retail, food services and entertainment to expand the ecosystem.

Jeet Adani further said, “These developments are being designed with leading global design and engineering partners and informed by emerging trends in hospitality, retail, workplaces and entertainment. Our objective is to create vibrant districts that combine connectivity with experience, generating economic activity, employment and long-term value for the communities around them.”

Sustainability has also been incorporated into the development strategy. According to the company, all Airport City projects have received LEED Gold pre-certification from the U.S. Green Building Council, with planning focused on resource efficiency, walkability, public spaces and environmentally conscious design.

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Airport-led urban development can be one of the next phases of India’s infrastructure growth. As passenger traffic continues to rise and airports evolve into multi-functional economic hubs, commercial developments around aviation infrastructure are expected to become an increasingly important source of long-term revenue alongside traditional airport operations.