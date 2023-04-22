Himachal Pradesh: Govt seeks assistance of Austria and Switzerland for building ropeways in state

Himachal Pradesh government has sought the assistance of Austria and Switzerland for building ropeways in the state. The move comes after state Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has urged global ropeway companies of both the nations to share technology and latest innovation.

Agnihotri is leading a delegation on a seven days trip to the European countries for attending “Interapine show and study ropeway transportation in the Alpine region of Europe.” In a statement, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the state will set up modern technology equipped ropeways with the assistance of Austria and Switzerland. Both the European nations are pioneering in constructing ropeways.

The delegation also visited Interapine at Innsbruck to exhibit the latest technology such as avalanche control equipment, snow grooming machines, and other innovations in these fields. The exhibitors have showcased their latest products, and services in the areas of cable car technology, snow-making systems, rescue equipment, vehicles, and machines for alpine use, as well as safety and communication systems.

The Deputy CM also interacted with leading manufacturers’ of these technologies including owners of Leitner and POMA, CEO of Everice, and representatives of Salzman consulting company. The Salzman consulting company is involved in preparing the detailed project report (DPR) for Shimla Urban Ropeway Project.

The delegation team also studied Electric Cable Articulated City Bus network technology. At present, this technology is being run successfully in Budapest (Hungary) as well as Bratislava (Slovakia) and other countries.

Ropeway projects in Himachal Pradesh:-

The Ropeways and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation (RTDC) is working on various ropeway projects to provide last mile connectivity in the state. These projects are – Development of Innovative Urban Transport Solution by Ropeways in Shimla Phase-I, Ropeway Connectivity to Killer in Chamba, Narkanda-Hatu Peak Ropeway, Mata Baglamukhi Temple Ropeway, and others.