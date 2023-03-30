HFCL wins order worth Rs 283 cr from Gujarat Metro Rail Corp

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL on Wednesday said it has won an order worth Rs 282.61 crores from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC). The company will be setting up telecommunication systems for the Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-I within 90 weeks from the date of the contract.

As part of the project, HFCL will be involved in the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of telecommunication systems for Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-I.

“India has the fifth-largest metro system in the world and is soon expected to have the third-largest network surpassing advanced economies like Japan and South Korea. HFCL is well-positioned to expand its railway capacities in India with its proven track record of deploying communication networks for Mauritius Metro and the recently inaugurated ongoing project of Dhaka Metro in global markets,” the company said in a statement.

The company has recently won Kanpur-Agra metro rail projects to integrate communication networks and is currently implementing telecom networks for seven greenfield dedicated freight corridor projects for Indian Railways. It is also implementing video management systems at 600 railway stations.

HFCL recently partnered with Microsoft to offer private 5G solutions to enterprises. As per the partnership, it has started a pilot project for the same using its 5G indoor small cell and Microsoft Azure public architecture at its optical fiber manufacturing plant in Hyderabad. The deployment of the solutions will be primarily used to detect real-time fiber defect using video analytics and image processing.