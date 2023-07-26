scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

Haryana admin announces Ballabgarh-Palwal metro extension to have 10 stations, preparatory work begins – Details here

HMRTC Chairman Sanjeev Kaushal said that the preparatory work for the proposed metro extension from Ballabgarh to Palwal has commenced and the contract for the techno feasibility study has been awarded to RITES.

Written by FE Online
Delhi Metro, Delhi Metro MAP, Delhi Metro ROUTE MAP, Delhi Metro starting time, Delhi Metro timings, Delhi Metro map download, Delhi Metro route, Delhi Metro services, Delhi Metro train operations, Delhi Metro services on blue line, Delhi Metro operations on blue line,
Kaushal said the metro extension project holds a lot of significance as it is set to become a test case for the Haryana Government. (File Photo)

In a major development, the preparatory work for the proposed metro extension from Ballabgarh to Palwal, covering a distance of 25 km, has started. Haryana’s chief secretary and Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) chairman Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday (July 24) gave an update on the project and informed that the contract for the Techno Feasibility Study has been awarded to M/s RITES.

HMRTC Chairman, who presided over the 53rd meeting of the board of directors of HMRTC, termed this development as a major step towards enhancing public transportation infrastructure in the state. 

Earlier, on June 25, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced this metro extension. 

Also Read
Also Read

Significance of Ballabgarh-Palwal metro extension project

Kaushal said the metro extension project holds a lot of significance as it is set to become a test case for the Haryana Government. It may be noted that a team of RITES and HMRTC officers visited the proposed metro extension’s alignment on June 27 and concluded that the total length of the corridor spans approximately 25 km, with plans for the development of 10 tentative stations along the route.

Based on the findings, Kaushal directed the officials to undertake a comprehensive scientific survey at metro stations to identify suitable locations for parking sites and devise strategies to enhance ridership. He also asked the officers to gather feedback from passengers. 

Also Read

Moreover, the HMRTC Chairman emphasised that the survey must be conducted in a systematic manner, involving inputs from all stakeholders – like passengers, commuters, and locals, adding that HMRTC will also be establishing multiple social media handles to regulate uninterrupted and seamless sharing of passengers’ suggestions and feedback to the concerned authorities.

This Rs 5,452.72 crore project will be implemented under the guidance of HMRTC, which is a 50-50 joint venture between the Union and state governments. The project will cover a length of 28.50 km and is expected to be completed in four years from the date of sanction with as many as 27 stations.

In addition to this, the Deputy Commissioner of Palwal has been directed to prepare a Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for the region, ensuring an integrated approach to sustainable transportation.

More Stories on
Gurugram

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-07-2023 at 10:51 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS