Haryana admin announces Ballabgarh-Palwal metro extension to have 10 stations, preparatory work begins – Details here

In a major development, the preparatory work for the proposed metro extension from Ballabgarh to Palwal, covering a distance of 25 km, has started. Haryana’s chief secretary and Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) chairman Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday (July 24) gave an update on the project and informed that the contract for the Techno Feasibility Study has been awarded to M/s RITES.

HMRTC Chairman, who presided over the 53rd meeting of the board of directors of HMRTC, termed this development as a major step towards enhancing public transportation infrastructure in the state.

Earlier, on June 25, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced this metro extension.

Significance of Ballabgarh-Palwal metro extension project

Kaushal said the metro extension project holds a lot of significance as it is set to become a test case for the Haryana Government. It may be noted that a team of RITES and HMRTC officers visited the proposed metro extension’s alignment on June 27 and concluded that the total length of the corridor spans approximately 25 km, with plans for the development of 10 tentative stations along the route.

Based on the findings, Kaushal directed the officials to undertake a comprehensive scientific survey at metro stations to identify suitable locations for parking sites and devise strategies to enhance ridership. He also asked the officers to gather feedback from passengers.

Moreover, the HMRTC Chairman emphasised that the survey must be conducted in a systematic manner, involving inputs from all stakeholders – like passengers, commuters, and locals, adding that HMRTC will also be establishing multiple social media handles to regulate uninterrupted and seamless sharing of passengers’ suggestions and feedback to the concerned authorities.

This Rs 5,452.72 crore project will be implemented under the guidance of HMRTC, which is a 50-50 joint venture between the Union and state governments. The project will cover a length of 28.50 km and is expected to be completed in four years from the date of sanction with as many as 27 stations.

In addition to this, the Deputy Commissioner of Palwal has been directed to prepare a Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for the region, ensuring an integrated approach to sustainable transportation.