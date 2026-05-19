In a major development, the Haryana Cabinet has approved a revised cost of Rs 10,266.54 crore for the much-awaited Gurugram Metro corridor connecting Millennium City Centre to Cyber City. The new estimate is almost double the original sanctioned cost of Rs 5,452.72 crore approved in 2020.

Mukesh Sharma, MLA from Gurugram, shared the developments on X. This decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday. As per an Indian Express report, the increase in project cost is mainly due to rising prices between 2019 and 2023, higher GST rates, alignment changes, and additional infrastructure requirements.

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Millennium City Centre -Cyber City Corridor – Length, stations

The new Millennium City Centre -Cyber City metro corridor will cover 28.50 km and include 27 stations connecting key areas of Gurugram. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the line was first approved by the Haryana Cabinet on August 13, 2020, and later received clearance from the Government of India.

Full Soft Loan to Come from World Bank

The Haryana Cabinet has also approved funding of the entire soft loan component of the Gurugram Metro project through the World Bank. The Indian Express further reports that the total soft loan amount is Rs 2,688.57 crore, which was earlier planned to be shared between different agencies. Originally, Rs 1,075.428 crore was to come from the World Bank and Rs 1,613.14 crore from the European Investment Bank (EIB). Now, the full soft loan funding will be handled by the World Bank, simplifying the project’s financing structure.

Better Connectivity with Rapid Metro and Railway Station

The Cabinet also approved a supplementary report for integrating the new metro line with Gurugram’s Rapid Metro network. As part of the project, a large depot and related facilities will be developed on 22.86 hectares of government land in Sector-33.

Another important approval is the proposed 1.80 km metro spur from Sector-5 station to Gurugram Railway Station. This link is expected to improve multimodal connectivity and allow easier transfers between train and metro services