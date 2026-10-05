Gurugram is set to get a wider metro network with a new corridor connecting residential neighbourhoods, business districts and major employment hubs across the city. The line will run from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City, covering several parts of old and new Gurugram.

The 28.5-km corridor is planned with 27 stations and a depot, along with a spur towards Dwarka Expressway. Once developed, it is expected to bring metro services closer to areas that currently have limited or no direct access to the network.

Millennium City Centre to Cyber City: Route and stations

The proposed Gurugram Metro corridor will cover 28.5 km, including the main 26.65-km Millennium City Centre–Cyber City stretch and a 1.85-km spur from Basai Village towards Dwarka Expressway.

The 27 stations planned on the corridor are Millennium City Centre, Sector 45, Cyber Park, Sector 47, Subhash Chowk, Sector 48, Sector 72A, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar Phase 6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai Village, Sector 101, Sector 9, Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23A, Sector 22, Udyog Vihar Phase 4, Udyog Vihar Phase 5 and Cyber City.

The corridor will pass through a mix of residential areas, commercial districts and major office zones, creating a direct metro link between Millennium City Centre and Cyber City.

₹1,662 crore package takes project closer to construction

Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has now invited bids for a major civil construction package covering the Sector 9 Metro Station to Cyber City Metro Station stretch.

The work includes construction of the elevated viaduct and stations. Sector 9 station is excluded from the package, while Cyber City station is included.

The contract is estimated at around ₹1,662.53 crore. The tender opened on October 5, 2026, with November 18, 2026, set as the last date for submitting bids.

The package is part of the larger Millennium City Centre–Cyber City corridor being developed to expand metro coverage across Gurugram.

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New corridor to connect with Rapid Metro, Delhi Metro

One of the key features of the new line will be its links with the existing metro network. The corridor is planned to connect with both the Rapid Metro and Delhi Metro, allowing commuters to change services for journeys across Gurugram and towards Delhi.

The project is also planned to provide connections with railway and bus services. These interchange points could make it easier for passengers to combine metro, rail and road-based public transport for their daily journeys.

What is Gurugram’s existing metro network?

Gurugram currently has metro services through the Delhi Metro Yellow Line and the Rapid Metro.

The Yellow Line covers around 7 km in Gurugram with five stations, while the Rapid Metro network has 11 stations spread across 12.85 km. The two networks connect at Sikanderpur.

What will the new line mean for commuters?

The new corridor could give residents in areas such as Palam Vihar, Sector 5, Sector 7 and Sector 9 easier access to metro services for daily travel.

For office-goers, the link through Udyog Vihar and towards Cyber City could provide a public transport alternative for commuting to major employment hubs. Connections with the existing metro network could also make longer journeys within Gurugram and towards Delhi easier to manage.

By bringing stations closer to residential neighbourhoods as well as commercial and employment centres, the corridor is expected to make metro travel more accessible across a larger part of Gurugram.