The Gulmarg Gondola, one of the world’s highest cable car rides and a major tourist attraction in Jammu & Kashmir, has reopened for visitors after being closed for several months.

The service has resumed following the completion of all required safety checks and inspections by the concerned authorities.

With the reopening, tourists can once again enjoy the scenic cable car journey that offers breathtaking views of snow-covered mountains and lush green valleys, making it one of Gulmarg’s most popular experiences.

#WATCH | J&K: Following a month long suspension due to a technical snag, the Gulmarg Gondola services have officially resumed after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah personally visited the Gondola site, reviewed the functioning of the system, and assessed the safety measures in place.… pic.twitter.com/W0mXEjdg6T — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2026

Why were the Gulmarg Gondola services suspended?

The Gulmarg Gondola service was suspended on May 25 after a technical fault left more than 300 tourists stuck in different cabins. A major rescue operation was carried out by the J&K Police, the SDRF, and the Cable Car Corporation, and all passengers were safely evacuated.

After the incident, a technical committee was formed to investigate the problem and review safety procedures, and an interim report was submitted.

During the reopening ceremony, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the committee is still working, but the interim findings and safety checks were satisfactory, following which the decision was taken to restart the Gulmarg Gondola after confirming all clearances.

Gulmarg Gondola: Route, Timings, and Ticket Details

The Gulmarg Gondola is a major tourist attraction in Jammu & Kashmir, known for its stunning views of the Himalayas, and is considered one of the highest cable car systems in the world.

It offers visitors a memorable experience with scenic rides over snow-covered mountains and green meadows.

Route

The Gulmarg Gondola operates in two phases. Phase I runs from Gulmarg Resort to Kongdori Station at 2,600 meters and takes about 9 minutes. Phase II continues from Kongdori Station to Kongdori Mountain near Apharwat Peak and takes around 12 minutes.

Ticket Prices

The Gondola operates daily from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The ticket for Phase I is ₹700, while Phase II costs ₹900.