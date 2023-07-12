Greater Noida-New Delhi metro project update! DMRC submits report to YEIDA, UP government for approval

Good news for travellers as Greater Noida-New Delhi metro project might become a reality soon. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has recently submitted a detailed project report (DPR) for the construction of Greater Noida Knowledge Park-2 – New Delhi section to the Uttar Pradesh government and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

The report presented by DMRC suggests over seven stations between Knowledge Park-2 and the New Delhi metro station.

According to several media reports, officials privy to the project informed that DPR has now been submitted to the Uttar Pradesh government for review and final approval. The detailed report for the Jewar Airport and Knowledge Park-2 section was presented to the state government and approval on the same is awaited.

Additionally, YEIDA is also responsible to connect the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar with the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi through a highspeed metro system. The aim of this system is to facilitate swift and convenient traveling between the two airports.

In an interview with a media outlet, CEO of YEIDA, Arun ir Singh informed that the DPR for Knowledge Park-2 to New Delhi section has been submitted 5-6 days back. “We will wait for the government’s approval and directions for further advancement on the project,” Singh said.

The authorities also emhasised that the final decision on the number of stations and the funding pattern will be taken by the government only.

According to media reports, official close to the development informed that some of the proposed stations may include the Botanical Garden, and Akshardham.

About Greater Noida-New Delhi metro corridor

The 72-km Greater Noida-New Delhi metro corridor is likely to be constructed in two parts – 35.64 km from Jewar to Knowledge Park-2 in Greater Noida, and 36.36 km from Knowledge Park-2 to New Delhi. The commuters will be able to travel to New Delhi International Airport via Airport Express Line.

As per the reports, the first phase of the Jewar airport is likely to become operational by the end of September 2024. According to YEIDA estimates, over 5 million people are expected to visit the Noida International Airport on its first day.