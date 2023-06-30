Good news for travellers! World’s largest cruise ship is ready to sail soon – Know about its construction, trial run, and features

Good news for travellers! World’s largest ship ‘Icon of the Seas’ is now ready to sail the ocean soon. This comes after it successfully completed its initial sea trials on June 22, 2023. The ship has been designed for every type of family and vacationers.

How was the sea trial conducted?

The ship by Royal Caribbean International undertook a trial of four days early this month. The trial was conducted to hold the preliminary tests on a lineup of its technologies and equipment. An extensive check of key technical areas have been covered during the test run. These include from the main engines to the hull, the brake system, steering, noise, vibration levels, navigational system, hundreds of workers on board etc.

Construction of ‘Icon of the Seas’

Over 2000 specialists were involved in the preparation of the ‘Icon of the Seas.’ The ship is 265 metres long and weighs around 250800 tonnes. It was built at Meher Turku shipyard in Finland.

First voyage of ‘Icon of the Seas’

The authorities will conduct the second trial before its final launch in January 2024 from Miami. The Icon will sail seven night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations to various destinations such as – Royal Caribbean’s award-winning Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas, Philipsburg, St. maarten; Cozumel, Mexico; and Roatan, Honduras.

New Era of Vacations

The Icon will introduce a new era of vacations for years to come. The travellers can have their pick of more than 20 new and signature ways to dine and make memories. The ship will feature options for every occasion and mood. It will house from restaurants to walk up windows, casual to upscale, live music to chefs etc.

The Icon has elevated dining experiences (Empire Supper Club, Celebration Table), Spots for Quick Bites (Aquadome Market, Izumi in the Park, The Pearl Cafe, Basecamp, The Grove), and Family and Kids-Approved Eats (Surfside Eatery, Pier 7, Surfside Bites).