Good news for students! The L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (LTMRHL) has introduced ‘Student Pass-2023’, a pocket friendly and convenient travel option on its network. The move aims at serving the young metro rail passengers with the best value for money travel option.



About Student Pass-2023:-

The Student Pass-2023 has been introduced for the convenience of students for travelling to colleges, schools and other educational institutions. The pass was launched by NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL and KVB Reddy, MD and CEO, LTMRHL on July 01, 2023.

Know who is eligible:-

The students born after April 01, 1998, are eligible to avail the pass.

Validity of Student Pass-2023:-

The LTMRHL Student Pass-2023 is valid for a period of 30 days from the date of purchase of the pass.

How long will the Student Pass-2023 offer remain functional?

The Student Pass-2023 offer is available for nine months from July 1 to March 31, 2024. However, the uration is for limited time, and it can be withdrawn any time as per management decision.

How to purchase LTMRHL Student Pass-2023?

The students can purchase the pass from station counters from 11:00 hrs to 17:00 hrs at a few selected stations across corridors. The pass will be available at both the corridors – o(a) on Green Line – Narayanguda metro station; (b) n Red Line – JNTU College, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, Victoria Memorial and Dilsukhnagar; and (c) on Blue Line – Nagole, Parade Grounds, Begumpet and Raidur metro stations.

Benefits of Student Pass-2023:-

It is mandatory for the students to purchase newly branded smart cards to avail its benefits. Under the Student Pass Offer, students should pay for 20 trips and get 30 trips across all fare zones. The LTMRHL will issue only one smart card per student. In addition, the students will also get discount coupons of various retail brands associated with Hyderabad Metro Rail such as 24Seven Convenience Stores, Reliance Trends etc.