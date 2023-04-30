Good news for Mumbaikars! Now THESE people can travel in Mumbai metro with 25 percent discount

Good news for Mumbaikars! Now one can get a discount of more than 20 percent while travelling with Mumbai Metro. This comes after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government made the announcement ahead of Maharashtra Day. The Maharashtra Day or Maharashtra Diwas is being celebrated on May 1 every year.

Since when to get the concession in Mumbai Metro:-

The commuters will get the 25 percent concession in the fares of Mumbai Metro from May 01, 2023.

Who to get benefit:-

The concession will be available for a few selected people – (a) Citizens aged above 65 years, (b) Divyangjan or disabled persons, and (c) school students up to Class 12.

How to get the benefit of concession in Mumbai Metro:-

To avail the concession in Mumbai Metro, the persons have to submit following documents:

Citizens aged above 65 years – The senior citizens aged above 65 years have to submit age proof documents.

Divyangjan or Disabled persons – The divyang persons will need to submit valid documents like medical or government certificates for disability.

School students – The students up to Class 12 will have to show their or their parent’s PAN card along with school ID to be eligible for the concession.

Also Read Siemens-RVNL consortium bags orders for advanced rail electrification project for Surat Metro Phase 1 and Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2



Where to submit the documents to avail concession:-

The valid documents for availing concession in Mumbai Metro can be shown at any ticket window on the Line 2A and Line 7 route. The benefit of the concession will be extended to thousands of holders of the National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai One). The discount will be given on Mumbai One passes for 45 or 60 trips.

Mumbai Metro:-

The Mumbai Metro Line 2A and Line 7 are being operated and maintained by the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL). The Mumbai Metro Line 2A (Yellow line) connects Dahisar E and DN Nagar in Andheri West, while Line 7 (Red Line) connects Andheri E and Dahisar E.