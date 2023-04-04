Good news for Delhi Metro commuters! DMRC to extend train timings for all lines on THESE days – Details Inside

Good news for IPL lovers! Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to extend the timings of trains of all lines till May 2023. The move is to facilitate the spectators using the city’s lifeline for watching the Indian Premier League (IPL) T-20 matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as Ferozshah Kotla Ground, is adjacent to the Delhi Gate Metro station on the Violet Line (i.e Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh). The DMRC will extend its last train timings by about 30 to 45 minutes on all Lines (except Airport Line). However, this special service will run on seven days – 4th, 11th, 20th, 29th April and 6th, 13th, 20th May 2023.

The DMRC has planned the operation of the additional train in such a way that it will provide connecting service to all directions from major interchange stations – Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Kashmere Gate, Kirti Nagar, Inderlok and Lajpat Nagar.

Delhi Metro corridors:-

Presently, eight lines are in operation under Delhi Metro rail Corporation. These are – Red Line (Line-1), Yellow Line (Line-2), Blue Line (Line-3/4), Green Line (Line-5), Violet Line (Line-6), Pink Line (Line-7), Magenta Line (Line-8), and Grey Line (Line-9).

Know the last train timings across Delhi Metro corridors:-

Red Line (Line-1): The Red Line connects Rithala with Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda. The last train from both the places will depart at 00:00 (Midnight) and 11:50 PM respectively.

Yellow Line (Line-2): The Yellow Line connects SamaypurBadli to HUDA City Centre. The last train from both stations will depart at 11:50 PM and 11:20 PM respectively.

Blue Line (Line-3/4): The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City and Vaishali. The last train from all the three places will depart at 11:20 PM, 11:25 PM, and 11:30 PM respectively.

Green Line (Line-5): The Line-5 connects Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig. Hoshiar Singh. The last metro from Kirti Nagar and Inderlok will depart at 12:30 AM, and 12:20 AM respectively. While, train from Brig. Hoshiar Singh will depart at 11:30 PM (for Inderlok), and 11:35 PM (for Kirti Nagar).

Violet Line (Line-6): This line connects Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh. The last metro train from both places will depart at 00:00 (Midnight) and 10:55 PM.

Pink Line (Line-7): The Line-7 connects Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar. The last metro from both stations will depart at 11:40 PM.

Magenta Line (Line-8): The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden. The last train from both the places will depart at 12:40 PM and 12:30 AM respectively.

Grey Line (Line-9): The Grey Line connects Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand. The last train will depart from the places at 01:00 AM and 12:45 AM respectively.

For the convenience of passengers, the Delhi Metro will also deploy additional staff, additional token vending machines, and pre-vended token counters at Delhi Gate Metro station on the match days.