Good news for Delhi metro commuters! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started a comprehensive encroachment removal drive at several stations across its network. The move aims at providing seamless and easy access to passengers at its prominent Metro stations.

The encroachment removal drive has been organised in coordination with various other agencies including Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and Delhi Police. The drive will continue till June 17, 2023 (Saturday).

Recently, it conducted the special drive at Gate Number 1 and 2 at Lal Quila and Gate Number 5 at Chandni Chowk Metro Stations. Last month, the DMRC undertook an encroachment removal drive in coordination with Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi Police, CISF and concerned Station staff at 11 Metro stations having Multi Modal Integration (MMI) facility.

These are: Punjabi Bagh, Azadpur, Janakpuri West, Delhi Cantt., Nehru Enclave, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, Mayur Vihar-1, Welcome, Delhi Gate, Kashmere Gate, and Chhatarpur.

Significance of DMRC’s encroachment removal drive:-

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has accorded a lot of focus on maintaining cleanliness, hygiene and disciplined commuter behaviour inside the Delhi Metro premises. These special drives are being conducted to ensure that the areas outside the stations are also free from any form of encroachments.

The metro authorities have observed that encroachments such as selling carts (Rehris), vendors, rickshaws, and other unauthorized establishments outside Metro stations cause inconvenience to the passengers at these locations. This drive is being taken up to mitigate these inconveniences. The move is also to provide a barrier free movement for commuters while entering and exiting from these Metro stations.

Earlier this year, the city’s rapid transit system has remodelled Sarojini Nagar Metro station with separate entry and exit points to enhance the convenience of the movement of passengers since this station caters to a large number of people due to its proximity to the Sarojini Nagar market which is one of the most prominent shopping hubs of the national capital.