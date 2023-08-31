scorecardresearch
Good news for Bengaluru commuters! Namma Metro to run extra trains on Purple Line from September 1

In its announcement BMRCL said the decision has come forth to give more convenience to the commuters during morning peak hours between the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station and Mahatma Gandhi Road metro stations.

Written by FE Online
Bengaluru metro news, metro, metro news, latest metro news, Bengaluru news
For the commuters travelling beyond the Mahatma Gandhi Road metro station towards Baiyappanahalli, the BMRCL advised them to get down at Mahatma Gandhi Road metro station and board the subsequent train. (Image: IE)

Witnessing a surge in footfall on weekdays, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) will run additional trips between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station and Mahatma Gandhi Road metro stations on weekdays, starting September 1. 

In its announcement BMRCL said the decision has come forth to give more convenience to the commuters during morning peak hours between the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station and Mahatma Gandhi Road metro stations. “BMRCL will be operating additional trips on weekdays (Monday to Friday) with effect from September 1. These additional trips are being done on a trial basis on Purple Line,” it said.

For the commuters travelling beyond the Mahatma Gandhi Road metro station towards Baiyappanahalli, the BMRCL advised them to get down at Mahatma Gandhi Road metro station and board the subsequent train.

Lately, the Purple Line reportedly saw a huge crowd boarding the trains, especially during the peak hours of the day. Many commuters had requested the BMRCL for  a solution for the heavy rush.

Bengaluru Metro to phase out smart cards

Earlier this month, the BMRCL announced that the Namma Metro will be discontinuing its closed-loop Smart Cards, as per multiple media reports. The move is aimed at dealing with the inconvenience passengers face as they have to carry multiple cards for both travelling and shopping purposes. It will also help to promote the National Common Mobility Cards (NCMCs) which are now accessible for purchase at metro stations in Bengaluru. The Customer Service Centers (CSCs) will be open exclusively during the hours of 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm.

First published on: 31-08-2023 at 19:39 IST

