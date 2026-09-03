Goa is set to explore a larger role for its waterways in public transport, with a proposed 111-km inland water network across nine routes moving ahead. The plan is being developed as a Water Metro system that could offer an alternative to road travel and strengthen connectivity across the state.

The latest development comes after Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) completed the feasibility study and began preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project. River Navigation Minister Subhash Phal Dessai informed the Goa Legislative Assembly about the progress while responding to an unstarred question from MLA Yuri Alemao, PTI reported.

DPR to assess impact on road traffic

The DPR will assess how the proposed Water Metro could influence Goa’s existing transport system. A detailed traffic and transport study will examine its impact on road congestion, vehicle movement, fuel consumption, travel time and carbon emissions, PTI reported.

The findings will help the government assess the potential of waterways as an alternative mode of transport and the extent to which the project could reduce pressure on Goa’s roads.

Project cost and funding to be decided

The final cost of the proposed Water Metro project is yet to be determined. According to PTI, River Navigation Minister Subhash Phal Dessai said the realistic estimated cost would be known after the DPR is submitted.

The funding structure, including Central assistance and the state government’s share, will also be decided after the DPR is finalised, PTI reported.

Nine routes planned across Goa

The proposed inland water transport network will cover nine routes spanning 111 km of waterways. The system is aimed at making better use of Goa’s waterways for public transport and improving connectivity between different areas.

The project could also provide an alternative to road-based travel, particularly on routes where waterways can offer a more efficient connection.

The Water Metro proposal received a major push in June when Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal announced that it had been included in the Phase-I implementation priority.