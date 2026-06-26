The Centre has announced plans to invest projects worth around Rs 2,000 crore to strengthen Goa’s maritime sector, with one of the key proposals being the introduction of a state-of-the-art water metro system. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal made the announcement on Friday while inaugurating the new Captain of Ports building in Goa alongside Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The proposed investment signals a broader push to modernise Goa’s waterways, improve maritime infrastructure and expand water-based transport as an alternative mode of urban mobility in the coastal state.

“I would especially like to thank the Goa government. From our ministry’s side, we have decided to bring projects worth Rs 2,000 crore to promote the maritime sector in Goa in the coming days,” Sonowal said.

He also announced that the government plans to introduce a water metro system for the convenience of residents and tourists.

What is a Water Metro?

A water metro is an urban public transport system that uses modern ferries operating on rivers, backwaters or coastal waterways as part of an integrated transport network. Unlike conventional ferry services, water metros typically offer scheduled operations, dedicated terminals, digital ticketing and seamless connectivity with road and rail transport.

The concept has gained attention following the launch of the Kochi Water Metro, which was designed to ease road congestion while providing a cleaner and more sustainable transport option.

For Goa, where rivers, estuaries and coastal waterways form an integral part of the state’s geography, a water metro could provide an additional mode of transport connecting urban centres, tourist destinations and nearby communities.

How Does It Fit Into the Rs 2,000-Crore Maritime Plan?

While the government has not yet disclosed a project-wise allocation of the proposed Rs 2,000 crore investment, the announcement suggests that the water metro will form one component of a wider maritime infrastructure development programme.

The investment is expected to cover multiple initiatives aimed at strengthening Goa’s maritime ecosystem, including infrastructure upgrades, port-related facilities and water transport projects.

The announcement came during the inauguration of the new Captain of Ports building, which Sonowal described as a reflection of Goa’s maritime legacy.

“The Captain of Ports building is a significant achievement because its design has been thoughtfully inspired by ships and reflects Goa’s rich history and maritime legacy,” he said.

What Could the Water Metro Mean for Goa?

If implemented, the project could diversify Goa’s transport network by reducing dependence on road-based travel, particularly during peak tourist seasons when traffic congestion remains a recurring challenge.

Water-based public transport may also improve connectivity between locations separated by rivers while supporting tourism through easier access to coastal attractions and inland destinations. Similar systems in other regions have demonstrated the potential to reduce travel time on certain routes while offering an environmentally friendlier transport option compared to road vehicles.

However, the project is still at the announcement stage, with details regarding routes, investment allocation, project timelines, funding model and execution yet to be disclosed.

Highlighting the broader vision behind the initiative, Sonowal said, “Through this initiative, the government has taken a strong step towards preserving and promoting Goa’s maritime heritage. This is in line with the vision of our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), who always says, ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’ (Development as well as Heritage).”

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With Goa already positioning itself as a major tourism and coastal economy, the proposed water metro and accompanying maritime investments could become part of a larger strategy to improve urban mobility, strengthen port-linked infrastructure and expand the role of waterways in the state’s transport network.